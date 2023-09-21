Advertiser Disclosure
Target Will Hire 100K Employees in 2023 Holiday Season — 6 Job Perks You Can Expect

As the 2023 holiday season approaches, retail giant Target is gearing up to spread some extra cheer by hiring a whopping 100,000 seasonal employees across the United States. The majority of seasonal roles are for positions in physical target stores, with some positions in Target warehouses. The retail company is hiring for roles including guest advocate, front-of-store attendant, fulfillment expert, general merchandising expert, food and beverage expert and style consultant.

Target team members create a positive experience for guests and answer their questions, support guest services, stock products, and scan and bag items. Some seasonal team members also receive hands-on training.

Job Perks You Can Expect from a Seasonal Role at Target

Target is known for valuing its employees and offering a range of benefits and perks that make it an attractive place to work. Here are some job perks you can expect when working at Target:

  1. Competitive Wages: Target is committed to offering competitive hourly wages to its employees, ensuring that you’re fairly compensated for your hard work. Seasonal pay ranges from $15-$24 per hour.
  2. Flexible Scheduling: Seasonal employees at Target can often enjoy flexible work schedules, allowing for a better work-life balance, which is especially valuable during the busy holiday season.
  3. Employee Discount: One of the most appealing perks for Target employees is the 10% discount on Target merchandise, with an additional 20% discount on wellness items.
  4. Access to Benefits: Seasonal employees may be eligible for benefits such as 24/7 access to virtual healthcare through CirrusMD, the ability to get paid early with DailyPay, and access to free, confidential counseling services.
  5. Safe and Inclusive Work Environment: Target prides itself on creating a safe and inclusive work environment, fostering diversity and inclusion among its team members.
  6. Opportunities for Career Growth: Seasonal positions at Target can often lead to permanent roles within the company, including post-holiday access to Target’s On Demand work program. This program allows the option to pick up shifts on an as-desired basis to fit your schedule.
“The holiday season is a special time at Target — and our team makes it all possible. Delivering an exceptional shopping experience is at the heart of how Team Target operates and is driven by our culture of caring, growing, and winning together. Just as we care for our guests, we care deeply about creating fulfilling career experiences for team members. This season and all year long, we are grateful for our team for all they do to bring Target magic to life,” said Emily Hebert, Senior Vice President, Stores HR in a statement.

Why is Target Hiring So Many Seasonal Staffers?

Target’s decision to hire 100,000 seasonal employees during the holiday season is not arbitrary; it’s a strategic move to meet increased customer demand. The holiday season is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year for retailers, and Target is no exception. And this year, Target has big holiday plans. The influx of seasonal staff allows Target to:

  1. Provide Exceptional Customer Service: With more employees on the sales floor and in fulfillment centers, Target can provide customers with better service, shorter wait times, and faster order processing.
  2. Handle Increased Inventory: As the holiday season brings higher inventory levels, additional employees are needed to manage and restock shelves, ensuring products are readily available for shoppers.
  3. Adapt to e-commerce Growth: The ongoing growth of e-commerce means that more customers are shopping online, and Target needs additional staff to handle the increased volume of online orders, pick-and-pack operations, and last-mile deliveries.
  4. Create a Seamless Shopping Experience: By hiring seasonal employees, Target can create a seamless shopping experience both in-store and online, ensuring that customers have a stress-free and enjoyable shopping experience.
What Target’s Seasonal Hiring Means for Job Seekers

For job seekers, Target’s seasonal hiring spree presents an opportunity to secure temporary employment during a high-demand period, with the possibility of permanent employment after the holiday season. Whether you’re looking for extra income for the holidays or considering a long-term career with Target, seasonal employment can create an extra source of income for all of those holiday expenses.

If you’re intrigued, you can visit TargetSeasonalJobs.com to apply for a seasonal role.

