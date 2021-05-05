The 50 Best Companies to Grow Your Career Now

As the economy rebounds from the pandemic, many employers are finding that they need more talent to replace people who were laid off early on and to handle increased demand. Meanwhile, many employees are in the market for new opportunities.

LinkedIn released its 2021 Top Companies list of the 50 companies offering employees the greatest opportunities for career growth based on ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was excluded, as it is the parent company of LinkedIn.

Topping the list is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), including all of its many subsidiaries. It was recognized for its growth and its commitment to internal mobility. Particularly in demand are people for health and safety specialist, station operations manager and learning manager roles.

Second on the list was Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, YouTube and Waymo. The company is on track to add 10,000 jobs this year and is especially in the market for digital specialists, field sales specialists and business systems analysts.

Not all of the companies on the list are in technology. The Top 50 include several banks, accounting firms and retailers. Even old-economy stalwarts General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Ford (NYSE: F) made the list.

The companies skew large, but they have opportunities available now for those in the market for a change.

