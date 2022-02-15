Advertiser Disclosure
This Social Security Program is a Win-Win for Employers and SSDI Beneficiaries Looking to Get Back to Work

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

Asian indian male white collar worker with disability on wheelchair talking to the camera video calling video conference with his business partners stock photo
Edwin Tan / iStock.com

In a tight labor market, diversity and inclusion can sometimes take a back seat to simply finding people to fill roles in a business. Forbes recently listed “improving diversity, equity, and inclusion” as the No. 1 challenge facing human resource directors in 2022.

However, a little-known Social Security program, Ticket to Work, can help employers find qualified employees and meet DE&I standards. At the same time, it can help Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries who would like to return to work but perhaps can’t live without the benefits they rely on, especially healthcare coverage.  

Through the Ticket to Work program, which was launched in 2002, SSDI recipients can retain some of their benefits as they ease back into the workforce. Forbes reports that recipients can keep their Medicare coverage for more than seven years after returning to the workforce. This saves both the employee and their employer money on healthcare coverage while ensuring benefits.

If you have been collecting SSDI and feel ready to return to the workforce, look for an employer who supports the program. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has set up resources to help beneficiaries find organizations deemed “Employment Networks,” who are committed to supporting diversity and inclusion in the workplace and hiring SSDI beneficiaries.

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

