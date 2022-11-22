TikTok Will Hire Nearly 1,000 Silicon Valley Workers While Meta, Twitter and Other Tech Firms Announce Layoffs

The layoffs and hiring freezes that have swept through the tech world in recent weeks haven’t extended to every company. One of them, TikTok, is actually looking to hire hundreds of new people at its Silicon Valley office.

The mega-popular social media/video platform has committed to hiring nearly 1,000 engineers at its office in Mountain View, California, CNN reported on Monday, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter.

The hiring target aims to ensure that U.S. user data is overseen by a team based in the United States. That’s an important consideration, given that TikTok parent company ByteDance is headquartered in China, which has come under increasing scrutiny by the U.S. government.

The news was first reported last week by The Information, which interviewed two insiders who said TikTok plans to nearly double its Mountain View staff to about 2,000 workers.

TikTok’s move comes amid an otherwise dreary employment landscape in the technology industry. As previously reported by GOBankingRates, Amazon is expected to lay off about 10,000 workers in corporate and technology jobs. Facebook parent Meta recently laid off 11,000 workers, while Twitter has seen its payroll decline by thousands of workers who were either laid off or quit following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company.

Other tech firms either planning or announcing job cuts include Stripe, Salesforce, Microsoft, Zillow, Snap and Robinhood.

As CNN noted, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew confirmed his company’s U.S. hiring plans during last week’s Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. TikTok should have no problem finding people in Silicon Valley, given how many have been laid off from other companies.

“We are still hiring, although, you know, at a pace that we think has corresponds with the global challenges that we’re facing,” Chew said at the conference.

As of Nov. 22, TikTok’s career portal listed about 4,370 jobs. The list included numerous positions in Mountain View as well as in Seattle, Los Angeles and Nashville, Tennessee. However, it’s uncertain how often the site is updated.

