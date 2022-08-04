The Top 5 Dream Jobs To Apply For Right Now

Over the course of the pandemic, so many Americans quit their jobs that there was a term for it: The Great Resignation. Whether it was due to being disrespected at their workplace, low wages or feeling stuck in the position — all reasons cited by Pew Research Center — employees became fed up. And many are still looking for new careers.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 4.2 million people who said “I quit” in June, and there are still a 10.7 million jobs to be filled. The good news is that there seem to be growing job opportunities for people to take advantage of — in fact, it’s one of the reasons we aren’t officially in a full-blown recession yet.

The even better news is there are some very interesting jobs to be snatched up — some of which could be deemed “dream jobs” that hardly feel like work at all. Here are five such opportunities GOBankingRates uncovered that have applications open right now.