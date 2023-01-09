US & Puerto Rico Are the Worst Places To Face a Layoff — Here’s Why

Fears of a coming recession in 2023 have led to anxieties that companies will start announcing layoffs to deal with the potential loss of business. That could be especially bad news for workers in Puerto Rico and the United States, which rank as the two worst places to be laid off, according to one analysis.

The analysis was conducted by Pennsylvania-based employment services platform Lensa and released last month. It gave a rating to each country or region based on a combined ranking calculated from various factors such as unemployment rates, notice periods for redundancy, severance pay, and laws governing what employers must do to make things easier for laid-off workers.

The study found that Puerto Rico ranked as the worst region to be laid off in, with a score of 1.07 out of a possible 10. As Lensa noted, there is no guaranteed severance pay in Puerto Rico — even if you have worked somewhere for 10 years — and you can be dismissed without a notice period.

The U.S. ranked as second worst with a score of 1.12. Out of nine redundancy laws, the U.S. enforces only two of them, according to Lensa. You also get no legally guaranteed severance pay or notice period.

“The United States enacts a fast and impersonal approach to firing,” the report stated. “Employees typically have short meetings with an HR manager to explain why they’ve been fired, and are often given just a few hours or days to pack up and leave.”

By contrast, the two countries that ranked as the best to be laid off in — Sierra Leone and Egypt — offer much more protection to employees.

In Sierra Leone, employees are guaranteed at least a 13-week notice period before being laid off, and employees with a 10-year tenure can secure an up to 132-week severance pay package. Egypt offers 4.3 weeks guaranteed severance pay for workers with only one year of tenure. That guarantee rises to 54.2 weeks for employees with a decade or more of tenure.

Other countries that rank with the U.S. among the world’s economic leaders, such as Japan and Germany, are more generous to laid-off workers than the United States or Puerto Rico. Layoffs are rare in Japan, according to the study, and employees there have a legal right to reject early-retirement packages. German employers often let laid-off employees remain where they are for many weeks following a firing, allowing them to finish up projects and begin hunting for other jobs.

In addition to Puerto Rico and the U.S., other countries that ranked among the bottom five include Nigeria (a score of 1.19 out of 10), New Zealand (I.44) and Djibouti (1.66).

The top five countries by score are Sierra Leone (8.80), Egypt (7.74), Moldova (7.72), Paraguay (7.27) and Zimbabwe (7.17).

