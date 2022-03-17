Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

Walmart To Hire 50,000 Workers, Adds New Tech Hubs in Atlanta and Toronto

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Salinas, United States - April 8, 2014: Walmart store exterior.
Wolterk / Getty Images

Walmart, the largest employer in America, said it would hire more than 50,000 associates in its stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain facilities in the first quarter. In a March 16 blog post, the big-box retailer said that it has jobs across functions and sectors — merchants, marketers, pharmacists, optometrists, software engineers, data scientists and distribution, store and club managers.

See: 15 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Walmart
Find: How Much Is Walmart Worth and Is It Worth Investing?

In 2021, Walmart said it hired 5,500 pharmacists/pharmacy managers, the highest number in a one-year period, and more than 13,000 pharmacy technicians. In addition, its private fleet is one of the largest in the U.S. and continues to grow, as it hired nearly 4,500 truck drivers last year, a company record, according to the post.

The announcement comes as strong retail sales are expected in 2022. The National Retail Federation said on March 16 that it expects 2022 retail sales will increase between 6% and 8% to total between $4.86 trillion and $4.95 trillion, according to a press release.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Walmart also said it will be hiring more than 5,000 associates globally this fiscal year to its Walmart Global Tech team — the fastest-growing corporate team at Walmart. It will do so by adding new hubs in Toronto and Atlanta, “two cities with formidable tech talent and strong ties to Walmart,” according to a separate March 15 blog post.

The retailer said that one of the reasons it chose Toronto is that the city is home to 26% of Canada’s tech workforce, and each year, 25,000 students in the area graduate from STEM-related fields.

Check Out: Should You Buy Groceries at Walmart?
Find: 8 Best Online Tools Job Seekers

“This year, we’re focused on hiring cybersecurity professionals, architects, developers, software engineers, data scientists, data engineers, technical program managers and product managers. Our growth includes entering new locations and expanding our presence in communities we call home,” Walmart said.

Walmart Global Tech now includes more than 20,000 associates globally. In the last fiscal year, it grew by 26% and 20% of its team earned a promotion, according to the post.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.