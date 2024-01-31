Who’s at Risk in 2024? Most Vulnerable Employees During Job Cuts

As companies brace for economic headwinds, the labor market faces a significant shakeup. UPS has recently announced a reduction of 12,000 positions, PayPal is trimming its workforce by 2,500, and as of January 2024, nearly 29,000 jobs have been lost across 104 companies according to layoffs.fyi. But who is most at risk during these widespread job cuts?

Contract and Periphery Staff

Often the first to face job cuts, contract, temporary, and non-core employees are considered expendable before full-time staff. The peripheral roles they occupy are usually the first on the chopping block as companies aim to trim their operational fat.

Recent Hires

Last in, first out – a common adage that holds true in many layoff scenarios. Employees with the shortest tenure are often at higher risk, as they’ve had less time to establish themselves as indispensable to their employers.

Tech Sector Employees

With the tech industry experiencing a significant downturn, it’s employees are increasingly finding themselves in a vulnerable position. The rapid pace of technological change also means that certain skills can quickly become obsolete.

Middle Management

Middle management often finds itself in a precarious position during layoffs as companies look to flatten their management structures to reduce costs and streamline decision-making processes.

Non-Remote Workers

As companies continue to embrace remote work, employees who are unable or unwilling to adapt may find their roles at risk, especially if their physical presence is not deemed essential.

Economic Downturn

An economic downturn can exacerbate layoffs, with companies quick to adjust their workforce in response to decreased demand and financial pressures.

Automation and AI

The rise of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) continues to threaten jobs, particularly those involving repetitive tasks that can be easily automated.

Industry Disruption

Employees in industries facing significant disruption and competition may find their jobs at risk as companies strive to innovate and stay relevant.

Skill Redundancy

As industries evolve, certain skills may no longer be in demand. Employees who have not upskilled or reskilled to meet the changing needs of the labor market are more at risk.

Safeguarding Employment

To mitigate the risk of job loss, employees can take proactive steps such as:

Continuous Learning : Engage in lifelong learning to ensure skills remain relevant and in demand.

: Engage in lifelong learning to ensure skills remain relevant and in demand. Flexibility : Be open to role changes, relocations, or shifts in job descriptions.

: Be open to role changes, relocations, or shifts in job descriptions. Networking : Maintain a robust professional network for potential opportunities.

: Maintain a robust professional network for potential opportunities. Performance : Consistently deliver high-quality work to become indispensable.

: Consistently deliver high-quality work to become indispensable. Savings: Build a financial buffer to weather potential periods of unemployment.

Conclusion

As we navigate through the challenging economic terrain of 2024, understanding who is at risk and why is critical for both employees and employers. It underscores the importance of adaptability, preparedness, and the continuous evolution of skills in the workplace. For employees, remaining vigilant and adaptable is more than prudent; it’s a necessary strategy for career longevity.

