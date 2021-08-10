Argent and LinkedIn Host Virtual Hiring Week Featuring Ulta, Amazon and More to Bring Women Back to Work

Workwear clothier Argent teamed up with Time’s UP Now and LinkedIn to lead a #BackToWork campaign in an effort to get “hundreds of women hired” while also raising awareness of how the pandemic has disproportionately affected women.

“As our recovery continues, we must center the voices of women to build a more equitable and sustainable economy–one that offers safe, fair, flexible, and dignified opportunities for women of all kinds. Because women work. But the status quo doesn’t,” according to a statement on Argent’s website.

The campaign is supported by several companies, “that have committed to a diverse, female-led future through participating in the campaign’s Virtual Hiring Week,” which will be held Aug. 16-20.

The companies — including Adidas, Airbnb, Amazon, Bath & Body Works, Bumo, Frida, Glossier, Google, Pinterest, Ulta, United Talent Agency, Victoria’s Secret and Walmart — have posted their job openings on Argent’s website with the promise that every resume will get to a “real, human recruiter.”

Kecia Steelman, COO at Ulta Beauty, posted on Linkedin:

“I am thrilled to support the #BackToWork campaign, which raises awareness to how the pandemic has disproportionately affected women. By partnering with Argent, TIME’S UP, Webex and LinkedIn, I am excited about the opportunities that will be made possible for the many women who have lost their jobs or needed to leave the workforce to be a caregiver for their families over the past 16 months. This initiative officially begins today, and Ulta Beauty is proud to be one of more than 100 companies participating to get as many women hired as possible.”

Over the course of the pandemic, women — especially women of color — have been disproportionately affected. Millions have either lost jobs or were forced to leave the workforce or reduce their hours to fill the gap left by closed schools and eldercare facilities. As GOBankingRates previously reported, 67% of women who left work were more likely to be the primary caregivers of both children and aging parents.

“As the recovery continues, it’s imperative that we put women at the center of it — and create safe, fair, and dignified work for women of all kinds,” reads Argent’s fact sheet. “We’re here to arm them with the tools to break down the systemic barriers that have kept women from reaching their full potential at work for far too long.”

