You Can Get Paid $2,500 for Watching 25 Holiday Movies This Season

If you love Will Ferrell in “Elf” or think “Home Alone” is a classic, if you can recite the lines to “It’s A Wonderful Life” or sing along with “White Christmas,” the perfect job is waiting for you.

CableTV.com is looking for a Chief of Cheer this holiday season — it’s the dream gig for anyone looking for a seasonal job and some extra spending cash for gift lists. And all you have to do is watch your favorite festive movies, 25 of them in 25 days, and you’ll get $2,500.

Though, it requires a bit of work other than being glued to your TV. You’ll also have to don the role of a film critic and write down your thoughts on each movie.

The person who’s hired will get all the tools necessary for the job — CableTV.com will provide a full streaming package including subscriptions to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Hallmark Movies Now. All are good for one year, so it’ll be a gift that keeps on giving.

Interested? You need to apply on the CableTV.com website, adding in a few personal details and explaining why you’re the best person for the job. Eligible candidates must be at least 18 years of age and able to work in the U.S. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. MT on Dec. 2, and the winner will be notified on Dec. 6.

Though you are able to choose any movies you want to watch, CableTV.com offers a ton of suggestions for Christmas and even New Year’s flicks. And you can do all the watching on your own time, as the site explained: “It doesn’t matter to us when you watch the movies — it can be with your family at dinner, while you’re constructing a gingerbread house, or even while you’re at your desk ‘working.'”

If you need some ideas for new options to complement all the classics you’ll put in the queue, Decider has a comprehensive list of all the new holiday movies launching on Hallmark, Netflix and more this season.

But, you can’t ever go wrong with the favorites. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular holiday movies across the country are “Home Alone” (said 15% of respondents), “It’s A Wonderful Life” (12%), “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (12%), “A Christmas Story” (11%) and “Elf” (11%), each ranking in the top five.

