Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 18: How Dark Web Users Hack Accounts for Fraud and How To Keep Your Money Safe with Visa’s Michael Jabbara

To protect your money from fraud in the digital age, it’s crucial to stay vigilant and practice safe strategies. In this episode, Live Richer Podcast host Jaime Catmull discusses with the Vice President and Global Head of Fraud Services at Visa, Michael Jabbara, about staying informed about the latest fraud trends and scams.

Jabbara gives insight into how fraudsters get information and how technology plays a role in both keeping your money safe and vulnerable to digital fraud.

Listen in to learn the importance of staying vigilant in an increasingly digital world.

About the Show

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Our Host

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

