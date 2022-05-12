Live Richer Podcast, Episode 11: TikTok Star Simji Talks About Building and Monetizing a Rug Business Through Social Media

This Episode

Social media has created a new generation of savvy stars because of platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, which propel new faces onto larger audiences daily soon becoming influencers. The influencer and creator space on social media has turned into a bona fide career path that many have decided to take.

In this episode of the “Live Richer Podcast with Jaime Catmull,” Simji, a textile artist and rug enthusiast, talks about building a TikTok community of 5.5 million followers and building her rug empire. She designs and sells rugs created after various celebrities, pet portraits and pop culture moments.

This episode has been sponsored by Personal Capital. If you are looking for something that can help you manage your wealth and get started on your journey to debt freedom, you found the right podcast. Tools like Personal Capital management apps and financial guides can help you reach those financial goals you have set for yourself. Listen to this conversation with our host Jaime Catmull to get more tips on how to become a millionaire even when you have debt.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Where Else You Can Listen

If you’d prefer to listen to the Live Richer podcast on your favorite podcast app, click one of the links below to launch on your device.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Amazon

About the Show

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Our Host

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates