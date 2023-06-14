Live Richer, Season 2, Episode 11: Ric Edelman Shares How To Leverage ChatGPT for Career Advancement, Investing in Cryptocurrency and the Future of Social Security

This Episode

Harnessing the power of ChatGPT to gain valuable insights into how AI will affect career trajectories is a savvy way to leverage technology for professional advancement. In this episode, Live Richer Podcast host Jaime Catmull discusses how to make smart financial choices and use AI for your advantage with investor and New York Times bestselling author Ric Edelman. He is the founder of Edelman Financial Engines, the author of several personal finance books, and the host of the podcast The Truth About Money.

In this show, you will get some insight from Edelman about what to expect in the future for Social Security, find out if cryptocurrency is a good investment, and how to use AI to your advantage.

Listen to the full episode to find out ways to make smart financial and career choices.

About the Show

The Live Richer podcast is a space created for people to challenge and manage their ideas of wealth, culture, and money across the world. By exploring money concepts from diverse voices, listeners will be inspired to build better personal money decisions. Bringing you the best personal finance advice to make more, save more, and Live Richer.

Our Host

Jaime Catmull is here to help listeners like you cut through the clutter of personal finance advice that exists today to find the right information to improve your finances. Catmull is an advocate who empowers everyone to tackle the financial questions and obstacles they encounter throughout life. With eight years of experience working in the personal finance space at GOBankingRates, Catmull has amassed an extensive network of financial influencers and experts. Now, she’s tapping that network to get the real scoop on how you can live your best financial life and increase your wealth.

