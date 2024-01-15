Advertiser Disclosure
5 Ways To Get Rich Without Investing in Real Estate

By Adam Palasciano, AI Editor
Financial independence isn’t just for the select few. Anyone can experience financial freedom. There are five strategies that anyone can employ regardless of where they are on their financial journey, according to BiggerPockets Money.

Alternative Strategies To Grow Your Wealth

1. Index Funds

If you’re looking for a hands-off investment strategy, consider index funds. These funds allow you to invest in the overall performance of the US economy. The growth of technologies like the internet and AI has historically driven increased productivity, leading to consistent returns. As a passive investor, you’re betting on the aggregate continued productivity of the sector, with an average long-term annualized return of 7% to 10%.

2. 401(k) and IRAs

Investing in retirement accounts, such as a 401(k) or IRA, can be a potent wealth-building tool. By deferring taxes, taking advantage of employer benefits, and harnessing compound interest, you can accumulate significant wealth over time. For high-income earners, strategic maneuvers, like moving funds from a pre-tax 401(k) to a post-tax Roth IRA, can further enhance the tax efficiency of this approach.

3. Job Hopping

Switching jobs strategically can be a powerful way to increase your income. Recognize that there is often more money available in a company’s hiring budget than in its retention budget. Job hopping allows you to tap into these budgets and negotiate higher salaries. Understand your market value, continuously develop your skill set, and be willing to switch jobs when your efforts aren’t adequately rewarded.

4. ‘Boring’ Businesses

Investing in “boring” businesses, such as HVAC companies, dry cleaners, or sanitation services, presents unique opportunities. Many baby boomer-owned businesses in these sectors generate substantial profits but lack successors. Acquiring and systematizing these businesses can yield significant returns. Despite the initial workload and risks involved, there is a lack of competition in this space, making it an attractive option for those willing to put in the effort.

5. Side Hustles

Starting a side hustle or small business can be an excellent way to generate additional income. Testing different avenues, as showcased by Jackie Mitchell in her TikTok series, allows you to find what works for you. Whether it’s freelancing, creating a product, or offering services, side hustles provide an opportunity to increase your earnings actively. Additionally, consider whether your side hustle can evolve into a scalable business, providing long-term value.

Bottom Line

Financial independence is achievable through various avenues, and real estate is not the only path to wealth. Diversifying your wealth-building strategies can lead to a robust and resilient financial future. Remember, the key is to find the approaches that align with your goals, risk tolerance, and long-term vision.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

