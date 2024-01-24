How Can I Make an Extra $2,000 a Month? 8 Easy Ways

nullplus / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Earning an extra $2,000 a month can feel like discovering a secret room in your house filled with treasure, except this time, it’s your bank account that’s overflowing.

Whether you’re saving for a dream vacation, paying off debts, or just want to stop your wallet from weeping every time you open it, here are some surprisingly easy ways to boost your income.

Freelancing

Do you have a skill that others might need? Whether it’s writing, graphic design, or even expert-level knowledge of how to keep a houseplant alive, someone out there is probably willing to pay for your expertise.

Websites like Upwork or Fiverr are the digital marketplaces where your skills can shine and your bank account can start to sing. Depending on your skill and experience, you could earn anywhere from $20 to $100 per hour.

Rent Out Your Space

Got an extra room or a property that’s just gathering dust? You could earn $50 to $200 per night by renting it out on platforms like Airbnb. It’s like having a roommate, except they leave, and you get paid. Plus, you get to meet new people without ever leaving your couch.

Teach Online

If you’re passionate about a subject and have the patience of a saint, teaching or tutoring online can be a lucrative side gig. Platforms like VIPKid or Tutor.com allow you to connect with students worldwide. Tutors can earn anywhere from $15 to $50 per hour.

Drive for Dollars: Ride-Sharing or Delivery

If you love driving and your car isn’t just a giant storage bin on wheels, consider ride-sharing apps like Uber or Lyft. Not big on small talk? Delivery services like DoorDash or Postmates might be more your speed. Drivers can earn between $15 and $25 per hour, and with a flexible schedule, you can work as little or as much as you like.

Sell Your Crafts

If you’re crafty and creative, why not monetize your hobby? Platforms like Etsy are great for selling handmade goods. Whether you’re a wizard with a knitting needle or can paint like you’re the long-lost relative of Picasso, there’s a market for your art.

Affiliate Marketing

Got a blog or a strong social media presence? Affiliate marketing could be your golden ticket. You promote products and get a commission for every sale made through your link. It’s like being a salesperson, but you don’t have to wear a suit or leave your house.

Pet Sitting/Dog Walking

If you’re an animal lover, pet sitting or dog walking can be a dream side hustle. Apps like Rover make it easy to connect with pet owners. Dog walkers and pet sitters can earn between $15 and $30 per hour.

Odd Jobs

From lawn mowing to assembling IKEA furniture, people are always looking for help with odd jobs. Apps like TaskRabbit can connect you with these opportunities. It’s a chance to show off your diverse skill set — and maybe even your impressive tool collection.

