Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Making Money

How Can I Make an Extra $2,000 a Month? 8 Easy Ways

3 min Read
By Greg Garrison, AI Editor
a delivery boy driving his van.
nullplus / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Earning an extra $2,000 a month can feel like discovering a secret room in your house filled with treasure, except this time, it’s your bank account that’s overflowing.

Whether you’re saving for a dream vacation, paying off debts, or just want to stop your wallet from weeping every time you open it, here are some surprisingly easy ways to boost your income.

Freelancing

Do you have a skill that others might need? Whether it’s writing, graphic design, or even expert-level knowledge of how to keep a houseplant alive, someone out there is probably willing to pay for your expertise.

Websites like Upwork or Fiverr are the digital marketplaces where your skills can shine and your bank account can start to sing. Depending on your skill and experience, you could earn anywhere from $20 to $100 per hour.

Rent Out Your Space

Got an extra room or a property that’s just gathering dust? You could earn $50 to $200 per night by renting it out on platforms like Airbnb. It’s like having a roommate, except they leave, and you get paid. Plus, you get to meet new people without ever leaving your couch.

Teach Online

If you’re passionate about a subject and have the patience of a saint, teaching or tutoring online can be a lucrative side gig. Platforms like VIPKid or Tutor.com allow you to connect with students worldwide. Tutors can earn anywhere from $15 to $50 per hour.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Drive for Dollars: Ride-Sharing or Delivery

If you love driving and your car isn’t just a giant storage bin on wheels, consider ride-sharing apps like Uber or Lyft. Not big on small talk? Delivery services like DoorDash or Postmates might be more your speed. Drivers can earn between $15 and $25 per hour, and with a flexible schedule, you can work as little or as much as you like.

Sell Your Crafts

If you’re crafty and creative, why not monetize your hobby? Platforms like Etsy are great for selling handmade goods. Whether you’re a wizard with a knitting needle or can paint like you’re the long-lost relative of Picasso, there’s a market for your art.

Affiliate Marketing

Got a blog or a strong social media presence? Affiliate marketing could be your golden ticket. You promote products and get a commission for every sale made through your link. It’s like being a salesperson, but you don’t have to wear a suit or leave your house.

Pet Sitting/Dog Walking

If you’re an animal lover, pet sitting or dog walking can be a dream side hustle. Apps like Rover make it easy to connect with pet owners. Dog walkers and pet sitters can earn between $15 and $30 per hour.

Odd Jobs

From lawn mowing to assembling IKEA furniture, people are always looking for help with odd jobs. Apps like TaskRabbit can connect you with these opportunities. It’s a chance to show off your diverse skill set — and maybe even your impressive tool collection.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

7 Splurges That Are Worth the Money When You Make Your First $1 Million

Wealth

7 Splurges That Are Worth the Money When You Make Your First $1 Million

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Barbara Corcoran Calls Imposter Syndrome a Sign of Financial Success — Here’s Why

Money

Barbara Corcoran Calls Imposter Syndrome a Sign of Financial Success -- Here's Why

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

12 Items That Currently Sell the Most Money On Craigslist

Money

12 Items That Currently Sell the Most Money On Craigslist

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Rule of Three: How This Simple Formula Can Lead to a Wealthier Life

Wealth

The Rule of Three: How This Simple Formula Can Lead to a Wealthier Life

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Financial Experts: Invest or Pay Off Debt? Which One You Should Do First

Money

Financial Experts: Invest or Pay Off Debt? Which One You Should Do First

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 High-Paying Jobs That Only Require a Bachelor’s Degree

Money

7 High-Paying Jobs That Only Require a Bachelor's Degree

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: You Won’t Regret Making These 6 Money Decisions

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: You Won't Regret Making These 6 Money Decisions

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

15 Items That Currently Sell the Most Money on eBay

Money

15 Items That Currently Sell the Most Money on eBay

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Can Passive Income Make You a Millionaire?

Wealth

Can Passive Income Make You a Millionaire?

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Are You the Next Buffett or Cuban? 6 Signs You Could Become Richer Than You Expect

Wealth

Are You the Next Buffett or Cuban? 6 Signs You Could Become Richer Than You Expect

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Host George Kamel: How To Do a Financial Detox for 2024

Money

Dave Ramsey Host George Kamel: How To Do a Financial Detox for 2024

January 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

Wealth

7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

Money

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Copper Coins Worth Money

Wealth

5 Copper Coins Worth Money

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Make Quick Cash By Renting Out These 8 Unusual Things

Side Gigs

Make Quick Cash By Renting Out These 8 Unusual Things

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Money on That Hurts Their Chances of Being Rich

Wealth

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Money on That Hurts Their Chances of Being Rich

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!