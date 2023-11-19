Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Making Money

Gary Vee: The Secret To Making Your First $100,000

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Working at home.
Eva-Katalin / iStock.com

Gary Vaynerchuk, known as Gary Vee, shared insights into the world of business and personal growth. His journey, marked by both successes and challenges, offers valuable lessons for anyone aiming to make their first $100,000.

Don’t Believe the Myth of Quick Riches

of Erika Kullberg’s show, Vee says the notion of getting rich quickly is a misleading fantasy. True wealth and success are the results of self-awareness, understanding your strengths, and putting in consistent effort over time. This approach may not be the fastest, but it’s the most sustainable and fulfilling in the long run.

Don’t Overthink Your Business

A common pitfall Vee points out is overthinking in business. Many potential entrepreneurs get caught up in trying to find the perfect idea or strategy, leading to “analysis paralysis.” Instead, he suggests focusing on what you’re passionate about and leveraging that to create value. Whether it’s the Marvel Universe, a hobby, or a skill, your unique interests can be the pathway to earning your first $100,000.

Learn From Your Mistakes

Vee openly shares his own mistakes, including missed opportunities and misjudgments. He emphasizes the importance of candor in professional relationships, a lesson he wishes he had learned earlier. Being straightforward, delivering bad news when necessary, and maintaining transparency can prevent misunderstandings and build stronger, more resilient professional bonds.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Prioritize Health and Personal Life

Highlighting his own health struggles, Vee stresses the importance of prioritizing well-being. He recommends keeping certain aspects of your life private, especially in today’s era where public and personal lives often intersect. Balancing professional ambitions with personal health and privacy is crucial for long-term happiness and success.

Invest in What You Believe in

Vee’s investment philosophy revolves around a balance of intuition and logical analysis. He advises hiring quickly, firing compassionately, and promoting the most promising talent swiftly. For personal investments, he suggests investing in ideas and people you believe in, rather than chasing short-term trends.

Embrace Social Media

In today’s digital age, understanding social media is essential. Vee advises becoming a better practitioner of social media platforms, learning the intricacies of each, and creating strategic, organic content. This approach can significantly enhance your reach and effectiveness in marketing your products, services, or personal brand.

Pursue Happiness Over Fast Cash

Vee’s most compelling advice is to chase happiness rather than money. He argues that happiness should be the primary goal, with money being a byproduct. Focusing on what you love doing, whether it’s a niche hobby or a broader field, is more likely to lead to both financial success and personal fulfillment.

The Takeaway

Vee’s advice for making your first $100,000 is grounded in self-awareness, honesty, passion, and resilience. He encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to learn from their mistakes, focus on what they love, and understand the importance of personal well-being in the journey to success. The secret, as Vee reveals, is not in chasing money, but in pursuing what makes you genuinely happy and fulfilled.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

30 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire With Just $250K in Savings

Money

30 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire With Just $250K in Savings

November 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don’t

Wealth

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don't

November 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Which Passive Income Stream Is Better: Rental Properties or Side Hustles?

Money

Which Passive Income Stream Is Better: Rental Properties or Side Hustles?

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 3 Best Places To Buy Used Cars

Money

Dave Ramsey Says These Are the 3 Best Places To Buy Used Cars

November 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Online Shops To Stay Away From

Money

8 Online Shops To Stay Away From

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Financial Moves To Make When Your Family Income Changes Dramatically

Money

7 Financial Moves To Make When Your Family Income Changes Dramatically

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 High-Paying Jobs That Will Disappear Over the Next Decade

Money

6 High-Paying Jobs That Will Disappear Over the Next Decade

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Financially Prepare in Case Tragedy Strikes

Money

How To Financially Prepare in Case Tragedy Strikes

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Don’t Mail a Check or Other Financial Docs on This Day of the Week

Money

Don't Mail a Check or Other Financial Docs on This Day of the Week

November 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Financial Planning Expert: 5 Worst Things To Buy After Inheriting a Ton of Money

Money

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: 5 Worst Things To Buy After Inheriting a Ton of Money

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Ways the Rich Get Treated Better Because of Their Wealth

Wealth

7 Ways the Rich Get Treated Better Because of Their Wealth

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How I Make $5,000 a Month in Passive Income Doing Just 10 Hours of Work a Year

Money

How I Make $5,000 a Month in Passive Income Doing Just 10 Hours of Work a Year

November 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

Wealth

5 Most Valuable American Coins Still in Circulation

November 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Vintage Electronics in Your House That Could Be Worth a Lot of Money

Money

10 Vintage Electronics in Your House That Could Be Worth a Lot of Money

November 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Upper Middle Class Are the New Millionaire– 5 Reasons Their Wealth Is Growing the Fastest

Wealth

Upper Middle Class Are the New Millionaire-- 5 Reasons Their Wealth Is Growing the Fastest

November 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

Money

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

November 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!