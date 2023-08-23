Advertiser Disclosure
Here’s What Your 5 Sources of Income Should Be by Age 30

By Sean Fisher, AI Editor
As millennials navigate the financial landscape, diversifying income sources has become more critical than ever. It’s not just about having a job; it’s about creating multiple revenue streams to ensure financial stability, especially in an unpredictable global economy.

By age 30, aiming to have multiple income sources can set the foundation for future financial growth. Here are five income streams you should consider:

Primary Occupation

This remains the most straightforward source of income for most individuals. It’s the salary or wage you earn from your full-time job.

Building a solid career in your 20s lays the foundation for future promotions, salary increments, and career shifts. Moreover, it’s crucial for networking, professional growth, and establishing a foothold in your chosen industry.

Investments in Stocks or Mutual Funds

Investing in the stock market or mutual funds can be a source of both passive income (dividends) and capital appreciation.

Starting early allows you to take advantage of compound interest, helping your investments grow exponentially over time. Your 20s and early 30s are also a time when you might be able to take more risks, potentially leading to higher returns.

Real Estate or REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts)

Owning rental properties can provide monthly rental income. If directly investing in real estate isn’t feasible, consider REITs, which allow you to invest in real estate portfolios without buying property.

Real estate often appreciates over time, making it a solid long-term investment. Rental properties can also offer monthly cash flow. For those unable to buy property, REITs can offer exposure to the real estate market with a smaller initial investment.

Side Hustle or Freelance Work

Leveraging skills or passions outside of your primary job can lead to additional income. Whether it’s freelance writing, graphic design, tutoring, or any other skill, there are numerous opportunities for side gigs in today’s digital age.

Side hustles not only provide extra income but can also open doors to new industries, contacts, or even full-time opportunities. It’s also a safety net if there are disruptions in your primary job.

Digital Assets or Passive Online Income

This can include income from blogging, affiliate marketing, creating online courses, or even royalties from digital products or software.

The digital realm is vast, and the earlier you enter, the more time you have to grow and establish your platform. Online income sources can also be incredibly passive once set up, providing consistent revenue with minimal upkeep.

Incorporating multiple income streams by age 30 doesn’t just cushion against financial uncertainties; it also paves the way for wealth accumulation. The key is to start early, stay informed, and remain adaptable to the ever-changing financial landscape.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

