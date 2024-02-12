Humphrey Yang: How To Save $100K, Quit Your Job, and Start a Business

Jacob Wackerhausen / iStock/Getty Images

Financial YouTuber Humphrey Yang‘s first TikTok video was about saving money on coffee by making it at home. To his surprise, it went viral and amassed over a million views.

That was the spark that ignited his journey into content creation. He realized there was a hunger for financial advice, and he could deliver it in a way that resonated with people. To provide viewers with more in-depth explanations and discussions, he decided to transition to YouTube. In 2020, he started making longer videos, breaking down complex financial concepts, and sharing stories from the tech and finance worlds.

In a recent episode of BiggerPockets Money, Yang explained some key points from his financial journey and some tips on how you can improve your finances.

Yang’s Top Financial Lessons

Yang’s journey from a frugal saver to a successful content creator highlights several key lessons:

Frugality as a Foundation

Growing up with a father who experienced poverty firsthand, Yang inherited a frugal mindset. This mindset became the foundation for his financial success. By keeping his living expenses low, he accumulated a significant safety net, allowing him to take calculated risks later in life.

Taking Calculated Risks

Yang’s career journey involved taking risks, from leaving a stable financial advising job to entering the unpredictable world of video game monetization. These risks, fueled by his financial safety net, provided invaluable experiences and insights. The ability to experiment, learn, and pivot became a crucial element in his eventual success.

Diversifying Initiatives

Before finding success on YouTube, Yang explored various entrepreneurial endeavors, including a map-selling business, e-books, and dropshipping. While some ventures didn’t pan out as expected, each attempt added to his skill set. His willingness to diversify and try different initiatives contributed to his entrepreneurial growth.

Recognizing Opportunities

The transition to content creation on TikTok and later YouTube exemplifies Yang’s ability to recognize emerging opportunities. Being an early adopter in the personal finance niche on TikTok allowed him to build a substantial following before the platform became saturated.

Scaling Through Media

Inspired by venture capitalist Naval Ravikant’s advice, Yang embraced the idea of scaling oneself through media. Creating informative and engaging content on YouTube became a scalable way for him to share financial knowledge with a broader audience.

By combining a frugal lifestyle, calculated risk-taking, diversification of initiatives, recognizing emerging opportunities, and embracing media for scalability, individuals can carve their paths to success. While not everyone may become the next YouTube star, Yang’s formula offers valuable insights and inspiration for those looking to test their hypotheses and achieve financial goals in 2024 and beyond.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

