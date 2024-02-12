Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Making Money

Humphrey Yang: How To Save $100K, Quit Your Job, and Start a Business

3 min Read
By Adam Palasciano, AI Editor
A woman looks happy as she works from home on her laptop.
Jacob Wackerhausen / iStock/Getty Images

Financial YouTuber Humphrey Yang‘s first TikTok video was about saving money on coffee by making it at home. To his surprise, it went viral and amassed over a million views.

That was the spark that ignited his journey into content creation. He realized there was a hunger for financial advice, and he could deliver it in a way that resonated with people. To provide viewers with more in-depth explanations and discussions, he decided to transition to YouTube. In 2020, he started making longer videos, breaking down complex financial concepts, and sharing stories from the tech and finance worlds.

In a recent episode of BiggerPockets Money, Yang explained some key points from his financial journey and some tips on how you can improve your finances.

Yang’s Top Financial Lessons

Yang’s journey from a frugal saver to a successful content creator highlights several key lessons:

Frugality as a Foundation

Growing up with a father who experienced poverty firsthand, Yang inherited a frugal mindset. This mindset became the foundation for his financial success. By keeping his living expenses low, he accumulated a significant safety net, allowing him to take calculated risks later in life.

Taking Calculated Risks

Yang’s career journey involved taking risks, from leaving a stable financial advising job to entering the unpredictable world of video game monetization. These risks, fueled by his financial safety net, provided invaluable experiences and insights. The ability to experiment, learn, and pivot became a crucial element in his eventual success.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Diversifying Initiatives

Before finding success on YouTube, Yang explored various entrepreneurial endeavors, including a map-selling business, e-books, and dropshipping. While some ventures didn’t pan out as expected, each attempt added to his skill set. His willingness to diversify and try different initiatives contributed to his entrepreneurial growth.

Recognizing Opportunities

The transition to content creation on TikTok and later YouTube exemplifies Yang’s ability to recognize emerging opportunities. Being an early adopter in the personal finance niche on TikTok allowed him to build a substantial following before the platform became saturated.

Scaling Through Media

Inspired by venture capitalist Naval Ravikant’s advice, Yang embraced the idea of scaling oneself through media. Creating informative and engaging content on YouTube became a scalable way for him to share financial knowledge with a broader audience.

By combining a frugal lifestyle, calculated risk-taking, diversification of initiatives, recognizing emerging opportunities, and embracing media for scalability, individuals can carve their paths to success. While not everyone may become the next YouTube star, Yang’s formula offers valuable insights and inspiration for those looking to test their hypotheses and achieve financial goals in 2024 and beyond.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

The 5 Richest Small Towns in Europe

Wealth

The 5 Richest Small Towns in Europe

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Reasons You’re Still Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Money

10 Reasons You're Still Living Paycheck to Paycheck

February 12, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Rachel Cruze: 5 Ways To Finally Achieve Financial Freedom

Money

Rachel Cruze: 5 Ways To Finally Achieve Financial Freedom

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Best Survey Apps for Extra Cash in 2024

Money

10 Best Survey Apps for Extra Cash in 2024

February 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Ramit Sethi: How ‘Playing Defense’ With Money Is Hurting You

Money

Ramit Sethi: How 'Playing Defense' With Money Is Hurting You

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Here Are 5 Things You Should Only Pay For in Cash

Money

Here Are 5 Things You Should Only Pay For in Cash

February 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Much the Price of Groceries Changed Throughout 2023

Money

How Much the Price of Groceries Changed Throughout 2023

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Is the $990,000 1920 Lincoln Wheat Penny Legit? 4 Rare Coin Red Flags

Wealth

Is the $990,000 1920 Lincoln Wheat Penny Legit? 4 Rare Coin Red Flags

February 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State

Money

How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State

February 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

6 Downsides of Remote Work That Nobody Talks About

Money

6 Downsides of Remote Work That Nobody Talks About

February 09, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Two’s Company, Three’s a Crowd: The Average Income of Dual-Income, No Kids Duos

Money

Two's Company, Three's a Crowd: The Average Income of Dual-Income, No Kids Duos

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

Money

See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

February 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Money

Here's What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

February 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value — Plus 7 More Worth Big Money

Wealth

Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value -- Plus 7 More Worth Big Money

February 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: Here’s the Emergency Fund You Need If You Are 45 With a Family

Money

Jaspreet Singh: Here's the Emergency Fund You Need If You Are 45 With a Family

February 08, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Mark Cuban: Here’s Why I Don’t Spend Money on a Chauffeur or Cleaning Services

Wealth

Mark Cuban: Here's Why I Don't Spend Money on a Chauffeur or Cleaning Services

February 11, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!