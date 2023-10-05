Advertiser Disclosure
Rachel Cruze: Best and Worst Side Hustles

During a recent episode of The Rachel Cruze Show, the financial coach delved into the world of side hustles. With the rise of the gig economy and an ever-evolving digital landscape, there are countless ways you can earn extra money. However, some side hustles are better than others. “Some side hustles are low effort, high reward. Others, not so much,” said Cruze during her show.

Cruze ranked side hustles based on ease of starting and potential earnings. Here’s a breakdown of her top suggestions.

Best Side Hustles

These are the best side hustles, according to Cruze:

Freelance Work. With an impressive rating of 10 out of 10, freelance work topped Rachel’s list. Especially if you have a unique skill like photography, freelancing offers flexibility and the potential for high earnings.

Ridesharing. Platforms like Uber and Lyft have revolutionized the transportation industry. With earnings ranging between $14 to $23 an hour, it’s an attractive option if you have a car.

Online Surveys. Simple and accessible, taking online surveys can earn you anywhere from $1 to $20 per survey. The average survey can result in earnings of $26.14.

Dog Sitting. For dog lovers, this is a no-brainer. Depending on the region, you can earn between $20 to $400 a week.

Babysitting: With the national average being $17.95 an hour, babysitting remains a classic and reliable side hustle.

Worst Side Hustles

These are the worst side hustles, according to Cruze:

Drop Shipping. While the potential earnings can be enticing, Cruze gave this a low rating of 4 out of 10 due to the lack of control over supply chains and potential supplier errors.

Starting a Blog: This received a rating of 3 out of 10. Although blogging can be lucrative in the long run, it requires a significant upfront effort with potentially slow returns.

Mystery Shopping. Rachel gave this a 5 out of 10. The job pays an average of $17 an hour, but it’s fraught with potential scams. Plus, the effort may outweigh the benefits.

Renting out Your Home. Platforms like Airbnb and VRBO offer homeowners a way to monetize their spaces. However, not everyone is comfortable with strangers in their homes, and there are fees associated with these platforms.

The Bottom Line

Cruze’s in-depth analysis of side hustles offers valuable insights for anyone looking to boost their income. Whether you’re aiming to pay off debts, build an emergency fund, or simply wish to make some extra cash, considering these recommendations might be a good starting point. Always remember to do thorough research and understand the demands and risks associated with any side hustle you choose.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

