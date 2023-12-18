Advertiser Disclosure
3 Strategies To Make Quick Cash By Recycling Old Quarters

By Vance Cariaga
Unlike other collectibles such as stamps, artworks and sports cards, coins have values that are at least partly based on their raw materials. Even if a penny is only worth 1 cent on the collectibles market, the metal it’s made of might have recycling worth beyond its face value. The same holds true for quarters — especially those minted before 1965.

That year is important because prior to 1965, U.S. quarters were made of 90% silver, Wired reported. This means a quarter’s silver content alone could be worth several dollars. Because each old quarter weighs 6.25 grams, then one of them contains about 5.6 grams of silver. Beginning in 1965, the U.S. mint started producing copper-nickel clad quarters for circulation, and those metals are worth much less than silver.

Pre-1965 quarters in excellent condition might hold enough value to buy a nice dinner out. In 2014, for example, a mint 1964 quarter sold at auction for $47.15, according to the Specialty Metals website. That equals about $61 in today’s dollars. Even pre-1965 quarters in poor condition should fetch a few dollars each.

If you have older quarters that are in good condition, Specialty Metals recommends visiting a reputable rare coin dealer in your area to find out what they are worth. If you want to make quick cash by recycling old quarters for their silver content, here are three ways to improve your chances of finding them.

Check Your Loose Change

This should be the first step on any coin hunt — checking around your house, drawers, car, piggy banks, sofas, pockets, etc., to see what kind of loose change you have lying around. Millions of old quarters are still in circulation, so chances are you’ve come across them even if you didn’t realize it. Get into the habit of checking all of your quarters and setting the pre-1965 versions aside.

Ask To Sort Through Coins Belong to Friends and Family

You can be pretty sure that every household has a change drawer or cup somewhere. Check with your friends and family to see if you can sort through their coins to find old quarters. They might be happy to have someone else do it. Let them know that you can divvy up proceeds from any valuable finds.

Purchase Quarter Rolls at the Bank

This is a fast and easy way to gain access to a lot of quarters at one time. Forty quarters are in a single bank roll, which means you’ll have to pay $10 per roll. There’s no guarantee you’ll find a lot of old quarters in the roll — a lot depends on when the bank rolled them up. If you’re lucky enough to get an older roll, you might find a few pre-1965 quarters in there.

