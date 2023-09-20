Advertiser Disclosure
10 Things To Sell After a Layoff To Make Quick Cash

4 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Layoffs can be daunting, thrusting you into a world of financial uncertainty almost overnight. While seeking a new job is important, making some quick cash by selling items around your house can offer a temporary buffer for your finances. Here are some items you might consider selling after a layoff to get you through this challenging period.

1. Electronics and Gadgets

Most households have a wealth of electronics, some of which aren’t used daily. Whether it’s an old smartphone, a tablet that’s collecting dust, or even a camera you rarely use, these items can help you earn some cash. Platforms like eBay, Amazon, or local selling groups on Facebook can be excellent places to list these.

2. Designer Clothing and Accessories

While it might be tough to part with your favorite designer pieces, high-end clothing and accessories can be a gold mine. Websites like Poshmark, ThredUP, or The RealReal allow you to sell branded items. You might be surprised by how much you can earn from pieces you no longer wear.

3. Books, DVDs, and Games

Clear out your shelves and part with those books you’ve already read or DVDs you no longer watch. Bookstores, local libraries, or even online platforms can be a good avenue. For video games, platforms like GameStop or local gaming stores might offer trade-ins or cash.

4. Jewelry

Jewelry, especially if it’s made of precious metals or stones, can be sold for a decent amount. While sentimental pieces should be considered carefully, items you rarely wear might bring in a surprising amount, especially if gold or silver prices are high.

5. Collectibles

Over the years, many of us accumulate collectibles, whether they’re stamps, coins, vintage toys, or even art. Specialty forums or websites dedicated to collectors can be the best places to list these items. Remember, rarity often dictates price, so do your research before listing.

6. Unused Gift Cards

Many of us have gift cards lying around that we’ve never used. Websites like Raise or Gift Card Granny allow you to sell these gift cards for close to their face value.

7. Furniture and Home Décor

Downsizing or changing your living space can be a source of income. Platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, or even local garage sales can be great places to sell furniture or home décor items that are in good condition.

8. Sports Equipment

Do you have a treadmill that’s being used as a clothes hanger or golf clubs collecting dust in the garage? They can be turned into cash. Sporting goods stores might offer trade-ins, or you can list them online.

9. Musical Instruments

Instruments, especially if they’re in good condition, can fetch a fair price. If you have an old guitar, keyboard, or other instruments you no longer play, consider selling them to local music schools, stores, or through online platforms.

10. Unused Appliances

Smaller kitchen appliances like blenders, toasters, or even larger ones you don’t use anymore can be sold. Make sure they’re in working condition, clean them up, and list them online or have a yard sale.

Tips for Selling Old Items

  • Research. Make sure you’re pricing items reasonably. Check similar listings online to get an idea.
  • Presentation. Take clear photos of your items and write detailed descriptions when listing online.
  • Safety. If selling locally, meet in public places and let someone know where you’re going.
  • Negotiation. Be open to negotiations, but set a minimum price in your mind to avoid underselling.

Bouncing Back After a Layoff

A layoff, while challenging, can be an opportunity to declutter and reassess what you genuinely need. By selling items you no longer use or need, you can make quick cash and create a more streamlined living space. This will make your next chapter lighter and more focused. Remember, this period is temporary, and while selling items can provide short-term relief, don’t lose sight of your long-term financial goals.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

