9 Vintage Items To Start Collecting That Will Make You Money Over Time

Have you ever thought about collecting vintage items not just as a hobby, but as an actual investment strategy? With the right knowledge and passion, you can turn your love for rare, nostalgic pieces into a way to make real money over time.

Here are 9 vintage items to start collecting that may make you money over time, per The Grove Gallery.

Sports Memorabilia

Sports fans, go ahead and play ball by picking up some classic sports memorabilia. A signed jersey, vintage photo of a famous athlete or other sports artifact — collectors are willing to pay top dollar for genuinely rare items tied to iconic figures and moments. You could own a genuine piece of sports history, which provides bragging rights in and of itself.

Classic Cars

Classic autos are not only stylish, they can also be an incredible investment. Sure, there are some risks like potential damage and sometimes volatile pricing. However, a well-restored vintage car isn’t just about aesthetics — it can gain serious value over the decades if you choose correctly. Make sure to research the market, first.

Old Coins

Coin collecting might seem a bit outdated, but gold and silver coins (and old coins more broadly) can be a smart long-term investment. As supplies dwindle and demand keeps growing, the value can explode. You just might have a hidden treasure in your own coin jar — a rare penny, quarter, or dime could be worth thousands in excellent condition.

Jewelry

Most people appreciate a bit of luxury. Investing in fine jewelry and gemstones can produce real value. Collectors chase after pieces with a fascinating backstory, like jewelry once owned by a celebrity or which was featured in a hit movie. If you can land a coveted piece, you might just find it skyrocketing in value as time goes on.

Toys and Collectibles

Children’s toys and collectibles aren’t just for kids anymore. Rare figurines and collectibles from major franchises like Star Wars or Harry Potter command high prices from hardcore fans and investors. Pokemon cards, Magic: The Gathering cards and action figures from the 1980s are particularly hot right now.

Desired or Rare Art

The art market is incredibly hot and exciting right now. With internet sales booming, it’s easier than ever to discover talented up-and-comers along with legendary names like Banksy or Warhol. The potential for major growth and returns is huge. Plus, it’s fun to display some cool art on your walls, too!

Antique Furniture

Vintage furniture is another area that’s ripe with opportunity. Mid-century modern or art deco pieces aren’t just beautifully crafted, but can be excellent investments. Furniture from fancy brands can earn top dollar at auctions. If you have an eye for this type of thing, you can make some serious dough buying and selling it.

Trendy Retro Fashion

Fashion nostalgia is powerful as well. Consider how iconic vintage fashion never really goes out of style. A rare Chanel bag or gorgeous gown only gains value as trends cycle. If you find your closets filled with luxury items, you could have a pretty penny on your hands. Or, if you like to thrift, finding these pieces could help fund future hunts.

High-End Watches

Vintage watches combine craftsmanship, heritage and investment value. Not to mention, they’re fantastic to look at. Rare, well-kept watches from the likes of Rolex, Patek Philippe or Omega simply become more valuable as they age and grow scarce. These items reward those with an eye for quality and patience.

