Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Making Money

6 Ways Boomers Can Make an Extra $10,000 a Year

3 min Read
By Nicholas Morine, AI Editor
Female senior business woman using laptop at home office.
mdphoto16 / Getty Images

As baby boomers approach retirement, many are looking for ways to bolster their income. While some methods may be more traditional, like investing in real estate or becoming a rideshare driver, others are less conventional but equally lucrative. Here are six ways boomers can add an extra $10,000 to their annual income.

1. Rideshare or Delivery Driver

A popular choice for earning extra cash is driving for a rideshare or delivery app. “Rideshare drivers can earn up to $20 per hour plus tips,” noted Well Kept Wallet writer Josh Patoka, highlighting the flexibility and potential of this gig economy staple. Delivering meals, groceries, or packages can quickly add up, offering a part-time path to an additional $10,000 a year.

2. Freelancing Opportunities

The digital age has opened up a plethora of freelancing opportunities. From graphic design to virtual assistance, boomers can leverage their skills and experience. “Freelancing can be a lucrative option, whether online or locally,” Patoka wrote. This flexibility allows boomers to work on their terms while capitalizing on their expertise.

3. Donating Plasma or Participating in Medical Studies

An unconventional but viable option is donating plasma or participating in medical studies. Per Patoka, long-term donors can earn up to $100 per week, in addition to any money earned from working as a medical study participant. Both income streams not only contribute to a good cause but also provide reliable supplemental income.

Also: 100 Passive Income Ideas To Help You Make Money After a Layoff

Make Your Money Work Better for You

4. Real Estate Investments

Investing in real estate, particularly through crowdfunded platforms, offers a way to earn passive income. “The potential annual return can range from 6-8% after fees,” stated Patoka. This method suits those looking for a hands-off investment strategy.

5. Peer Lending

Platforms like Worthy Bonds and Prosper Marketplace allow individuals to lend money directly to others. “Worthy Bonds offers a 5% average annual return with a minimum investment of $10,” according to Patoka. This approach to investment can yield steady returns for those willing to explore peer-to-peer lending.

6. Part-Time Employment or Side Gigs

For those preferring more traditional methods, part-time employment or side gigs can be a reliable source of extra income. As GOBankingRates previously reported: “Boomers can build wealth in 5 years by focusing on value and dividend yield in equities.” This approach combines the stability of a regular job with the potential for investment growth.

In addition, Babyboomers.com’s Julie Elledge emphasized the importance of smart financial planning. She suggested that boomers should focus on diversifying their income streams and managing their expenses wisely to ensure a stable financial future.

“Financial well-being extends beyond financial stability to include your belief that you can pay for your life. So someone who is wealthy but lives in fear of losing it all has a lower financial well-being than those who are poor and satisfied with their lives. Our sense of financial well-being may not be readily apparent because it lives in the shadows of our conscious awareness,” she wrote.

“Our relationship with money is complicated and multifaceted. We sabotage our own goals and budgets with impulse spending or we fail to plan at all.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

Graham Stephan Reveals How To Get Rich In Your 20s

Wealth

Graham Stephan Reveals How To Get Rich In Your 20s

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Subtle Signs That Someone Is Wealthy

Wealth

6 Subtle Signs That Someone Is Wealthy

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Reveals Two ‘Stupid’ Ways Most People Waste $15k Each Year

Wealth

Kevin O'Leary Reveals Two 'Stupid' Ways Most People Waste $15k Each Year

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How Rich Will Gen Z Get? Experts Weigh In

Wealth

How Rich Will Gen Z Get? Experts Weigh In

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

No Emergency Fund? Here Are 6 Ways To Get Emergency Cash Fast

Money

No Emergency Fund? Here Are 6 Ways To Get Emergency Cash Fast

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Key Signs You’re Doing Better Financially Than Your Peers

Wealth

7 Key Signs You're Doing Better Financially Than Your Peers

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

The Most Expensive City in Every State

Money

The Most Expensive City in Every State

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Signs You Need To Add Another Full-Time Paycheck

Money

10 Signs You Need To Add Another Full-Time Paycheck

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Most Affordable Cities for Millennials

Wealth

10 Most Affordable Cities for Millennials

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Outdated Money Advice That the Middle Class Can Ignore

Money

Outdated Money Advice That the Middle Class Can Ignore

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

11 Rare Coins That Sold for Over $1 Million

Wealth

11 Rare Coins That Sold for Over $1 Million

November 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Shares How the 1% Builds Generational Wealth

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh Shares How the 1% Builds Generational Wealth

November 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Household Items That Are Wastes of Money

Money

6 Household Items That Are Wastes of Money

November 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Donald Trump Used These 6 Business Strategies: Can They Still Make You Rich?

Money

Donald Trump Used These 6 Business Strategies: Can They Still Make You Rich?

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Jobs That Will Earn You the Most Money in 2024

Money

10 Jobs That Will Earn You the Most Money in 2024

November 22, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Most Expensive States To Live In

Money

10 Most Expensive States To Live In

November 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!