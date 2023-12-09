Advertiser Disclosure
‘Your Rich BFF’ Vivian Tu: Choose The Right College Major To Become Rich

By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
College is a significant investment in your future. Selecting the right major is a pivotal decision that can shape your career path and increase your earning potential.

Vivian Tu, also known as Your Rich BFF, offers valuable insights into choosing a college major that balances your passions and financial goals. Here’s her advice for choosing the right college major to become rich.

Assess Your Interests and Passions

Your major should align with your interests and passions, but it’s crucial to balance this with practical considerations. Tu suggests thinking of your major as a starting point for future possibilities, not limitations. It’s about combining monetizable skills with your passions.

During an episode of her show, Tu references the Japanese concept of ‘Ikigai,’ which involves finding a career that you’re good at, love, serves a need, and can get paid for. This self-discovery exercise helps in making an informed choice.

Research High-Demand Careers

Tu emphasizes the importance of being aware of potential earnings in your chosen field. Researching careers and their median pay can provide a realistic picture of your financial future. Websites like the Bureau of Labor Statistics offer detailed information on various occupations, helping you gauge what to expect in terms of earnings.

Evaluate Your Income Potential

Money isn’t everything, but it’s significant. Tu advises using tools like The Wall Street Journal’s degree-to-debt calculator to evaluate the financial viability of your major. This will help you understand whether your chosen field will enable you to manage your expenses and achieve your desired lifestyle.

Consider Job Market Trends

Understanding job market trends for the next five to 10 years is crucial. Use resources from the government, economic publications, and job posting sites to gauge the demand for careers related to your major. More job postings in a field indicate higher demand, increasing your chances of securing a well-paying job.

Utilize Campus Resources

Tu recommends taking advantage of resources offered on campus, like career centers. These centers provide guidance in decision-making and can connect you with successful alumni. Also, don’t hesitate to explore public resources from other colleges, like career handbooks, for additional information.

Network Effectively

Networking is key. Engaging with mentors, professors, and peers can provide valuable insights. Share resources and ideas with people in your network who have similar interests. Tu highlights the importance of being polite, appreciative, and willing to learn from those who offer their time and advice.

The Takeaway

Ultimately, the college major you choose is up to you, and it’s important to remember that it doesn’t define your potential or future success. Be open to pivoting if a major doesn’t suit you, as Tu did from economics to public policy and environmental studies. Utilize the knowledge and resources available to make the most of your college experience.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

