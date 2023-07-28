Advertiser Disclosure
5 Cheap Walmart Finds to Generate Passive Income

Are you aware that there’s treasure lying in the aisles of Walmart, waiting to be turned into streams of passive income?

But it’s not just about finding the cheapest items; it’s about knowing how to repurpose and leverage them to grow your wealth.

1. Craft Supplies

Tap into your creative side by picking up cheap craft supplies from Walmart’s arts and crafts section. From this, you can create handmade gifts, decorations, or other crafty items to sell on Etsy. The unique and personalized touch you add can significantly up the value of your creations.

Perhaps even purchase Walmart’s wide range of chalk collection, using sidewalk chalk to create advertising designs for local businesses.

2. DIY Beauty and Cleaning Products

Walmart’s home and beauty sections are teeming with cheap, basic ingredients for homemade beauty or cleaning products. From shea butter and essential oils for your beauty concoctions to baking soda and vinegar for eco-friendly cleaning products, the possibilities are endless. Sell your DIY products online or at local markets or fairs.

3. Sandwich Flipping

The idea is to buy sandwich platters from Walmart and then resell them at a higher price, making a profit per sandwich tray flip. This could potentially earn you over $1,000 a day, assuming you manage to deliver and sell a considerable number of trays.

4. Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Around Valentine’s Day, or really anytime, one could make and sell chocolate covered strawberries. By buying the necessary supplies at Walmart and selling them at a marked-up price, there is a considerable profit margin.

5. Customized Tote Bags

Purchase plain tote bags from Walmart and customize them with fabric paint or tie-dye. These custom totes can then be sold on platforms like Etsy or at local craft shows. With a unique design, these can fetch a pretty penny more than what you paid for the original item.

It’s time to start viewing Walmart through a new lens — one that recognizes the potential for monetary growth hiding in its discounted aisles. By repurposing and capitalizing on cheap items, you can turn your next shopping trip into a profitable venture.

These side hustles not only allow you to make the most of your Walmart purchases but also give you a fun, creative way to generate passive income. So, on your next Walmart run, keep these ideas in mind. You might be surprised at how much you can earn from such humble beginnings.

