Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Side Gigs

7 Side Gigs Jeff Bezos and More Tech Titans Started Before They Made It Big

3 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor

Success in the tech industry often comes after years of trial, error, and learning. Many of today’s tech titans didn’t strike gold with their first ventures.

Instead, they dabbled in side hustles and smaller projects that provided invaluable experiences. Let’s explore some of the side hustles and early ventures of tech giants before they became household names:

Steve Jobs: Selling “Blue Boxes”

Before co-founding Apple, Steve Jobs, alongside Steve Wozniak, sold “blue boxes” — devices that allowed users to make long-distance calls for free by manipulating the analog phone system. This venture gave the duo their initial experience in business and electronics.

Jeff Bezos: Dream Institute

Before establishing Amazon, Jeff Bezos once started a summer camp for fourth, fifth, and sixth graders called the “Dream Institute.” The camp was aimed at teaching kids about science and literature, showing Bezos’ early entrepreneurial spirit.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Pierre Omidyar: Pen Computing

Before creating eBay, Pierre Omidyar co-founded a startup called Ink Development, which focused on pen computing. While the company later shifted to e-commerce software, this venture gave Omidyar his initial experience in the tech world.

Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia: Cereal Entrepreneurs

Before Airbnb took off, co-founders Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia found an innovative way to raise funds. They designed and sold novelty cereals called “Obama O’s” and “Cap’n McCain’s” during the 2008 U.S. Presidential Election. These cereal boxes funded Airbnb’s initial operations.

Larry Page and Sergey Brin: Digitizing Libraries

Google’s co-founders initially worked on a digital library project while at Stanford. They developed a web crawler and soon realized they could use it to rank web pages by their popularity, which later became the foundation for Google’s search algorithm.

Reid Hoffman: SocialNet

Before co-founding LinkedIn, Reid Hoffman started SocialNet in 1997. While it was one of the first online dating and social networking sites, it was too ahead of its time and didn’t gain much traction. The experience, however, paved the way for Hoffman’s later success with LinkedIn.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Mark Zuckerberg: FaceMash

Before Facebook, there was FaceMash. While a student at Harvard, Zuckerberg created this website, which allowed users to rank the attractiveness of students by comparing photos. The controversial site was shut down quickly, but it sowed the seeds for what would become Facebook.

The paths to success for these tech titans were neither straight nor predictable. Their early ventures, no matter how small or unrelated, provided essential lessons and experiences. For budding entrepreneurs, there’s a key takeaway: every side hustle or project, whether successful or not, offers invaluable lessons that can shape future endeavors.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

More Ways to Make Money

Related Content

14 Ways To Make Money in a Day

Side Gigs

14 Ways To Make Money in a Day

August 30, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Key Signs It’s Time To Quit Your Side Hustle

Side Gigs

10 Key Signs It's Time To Quit Your Side Hustle

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Make Money on Audible: 5 Simple Ways

Side Gigs

How To Make Money on Audible: 5 Simple Ways

August 28, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Are Side Gigs Worth It? Here’s How Much I Actually Make From My Side Hustle

Side Gigs

Are Side Gigs Worth It? Here's How Much I Actually Make From My Side Hustle

August 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Holiday Savings: Start These Side Gigs Now To Cover Your Gift-Giving Expenses

Side Gigs

Holiday Savings: Start These Side Gigs Now To Cover Your Gift-Giving Expenses

August 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Best Things To Sell To Make Money

Side Gigs

7 Best Things To Sell To Make Money

August 25, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

9 Best Ways To Earn Free PayPal Money in 2023

Side Gigs

9 Best Ways To Earn Free PayPal Money in 2023

August 24, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Get Paid to Type: 15 Sites To Find Online Typing Jobs

Side Gigs

Get Paid to Type: 15 Sites To Find Online Typing Jobs

August 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Get Paid Watching Netflix in 2023: 8 Ways

Side Gigs

How To Get Paid Watching Netflix in 2023: 8 Ways

August 23, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Best Side Gigs for People on the East Coast

Side Gigs

8 Best Side Gigs for People on the East Coast

August 21, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelets and Other One-Off Side Hustles That Made Over $10k

Side Gigs

Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelets and Other One-Off Side Hustles That Made Over $10k

August 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

3 Successful Side Hustlers Share the Best Investments They Made While Getting Started

Side Gigs

3 Successful Side Hustlers Share the Best Investments They Made While Getting Started

August 18, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Selling Designer Luxury Clothes for Profit Is Actually Easy — Here’s How

Side Gigs

Selling Designer Luxury Clothes for Profit Is Actually Easy -- Here's How

August 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

4 Key Signs You’ve Found a Great Side Hustle

Side Gigs

4 Key Signs You've Found a Great Side Hustle

August 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

How To Get Paid To Sleep: 10 Proven Jobs for 2023

Side Gigs

How To Get Paid To Sleep: 10 Proven Jobs for 2023

August 16, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

6 Best Side Gigs for Work-Life Balance: Make $1,000 or More per Month Without Sacrificing Your Happiness

Side Gigs

6 Best Side Gigs for Work-Life Balance: Make $1,000 or More per Month Without Sacrificing Your Happiness

August 11, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Today's Trending Picks

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

American Hartford Gold is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Join An Exclusive Community Investing in Blue Chip Art

Could this be a perfect investment strategy? Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!