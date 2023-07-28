7 Side Gigs that Pay Well but Nobody Wants to Do — Are They Worth It?

When it comes to generating additional income, side gigs are becoming increasingly popular. However, not all jobs are created equal, and some can be seen as less desirable than others.

Here’s a look at seven side gigs that offer good pay, but are often overlooked due to their nature or demands. The question remains: are they worth it?

1. Late-Night Courier

Despite the unconventional hours, those willing to work through the night can capitalize on higher rates and less traffic. Whether it’s DoorDash, Uber Eats, or any courier service that works the owl shift; it can bring in some good extra dough. However, it can take a toll on personal life and sleep schedules, which might deter many.

2. Trash-Out Services for Real Estate Agents

Clearing out old possessions from foreclosed homes or rental properties is a lucrative but demanding task, involving potentially unsanitary conditions and heavy lifting.

3. Furniture Assembly

With the rise of flat-pack furniture, many people are willing to pay someone else to deal with the setup. This side gig can be a good money-maker, provided you have the patience and attention to detail required.

4. Mystery Shopping

Brands often pay well for mystery shoppers to evaluate their services, but it requires discretion, a good memory for details, and extensive report writing.

5. Junk Removal

Whether it’s helping homeowners declutter or assisting businesses with getting rid of waste, junk removal can be a well-paying gig. The downside is that it’s physically demanding and often requires a truck or large vehicle.

6. Line Standing

Getting paid to stand in line for someone else is surprisingly lucrative, especially for popular product launches or exclusive events. However, it means long periods of standing, often in unpredictable weather conditions, and dealing with crowds.

7. Telemarketing

While it often gets a bad rap, telemarketing can be a profitable side gig for those with excellent communication skills and thick skin. Be prepared, however, for rejection and potentially unpleasant conversations.

While these side gigs might pay well, they each come with unique challenges and drawbacks that could make them unsuitable for some.

If you’re not looking for something too physically demanding, telemarketing and side gig sales-jobs can pay well, while being annoying at times. Or maybe you do have the muscle to get into a well-paying side-gig like moving furniture or removing junk.

Whatever you choose it’s essential to weigh the potential income against the physical and mental demands before deciding if they’re worth it.

