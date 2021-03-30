Advertiser Disclosure
Nerf Is Hiring a ‘Chief TikTok Officer’ Who Will Fetch a Hefty Monthly Salary

By Vance Cariaga

March 30, 2021
Do you love Nerf and TikTok? Do you have a winning sense of humor and emit a steady stream of good vibes?  If so, pop onto the Hasbro Careers page because you might have what it takes to fill the new role of Nerf chief TikTok officer.

Yep, that’s a real thing. Last week, Hasbro posted a job listing for Nerf chief TikTok officer, and it’s been trending ever since. According to that listing, the Nerf CTO is “a big title with some bigger perks — Nerf blasters for uh… research purposes, real money, and bragging rights for three glorious months.”

Whoever lands the job will work with the Nerf Global Marketing team to help sell more units of the squishy, spongy, iconic toy in all of its various incarnations — Nerf balls, Nerf guns, Nerf blasters, Nerf arrows, Nerf darts… Duties include creating content for the @nerf TikTok handle, helping identify the hottest TikTok trends and connecting Nerf activities on TikTok to consumer behaviors and trends.

“We are looking for a creator who is a Nerf enthusiast, a TikTok extraordinaire, has good comedic timing, and knows how to use a ring light,” the job posting said. “Is your heart racing?”

It certainly got hearts racing at certain media outlets, including AdWeek, which published an article on the listing the day it appeared. As AdWeek noted, the Nerf CTO will serve a three-month stint at $10,000 per month, with perks that include Nerf swag and the prestige of being the brand’s first ever chief TikTok officer.

An article on the Marketing Dive website said the job is designed to help Nerf establish a bigger presence on the China-based social media platform, which is wildly popular with U.S. teens. Hasbro is a newcomer to TikTok, with fewer than 21,000 followers prior to the CTO announcement. The toymaker had only posted four videos on TikTok as of Monday.

About the Author

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte MagazineStreet & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, will be published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

