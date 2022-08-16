5 Side Gigs You and Your Family Will Love To Do Together

Cutting expenses to save money isn’t always feasible, and working a second job or side gig may take up too much of your time. However, there could be a perfect solution to addressing your finances while spending more time with your loved ones — starting a family side hustle.

Here are five fun and potentially profitable side gigs that families can do together:

1. Dog Walking

Starting with one of the most enjoyable side hustles for families that love animals and being outdoors, the dog walking business is booming, according to sites like 3MillionDogs.com and i2Mag.com. The latter claims that because it is low-cost and high-profit, dog walking is one of the best and most lucrative startups. And when you think of it as a team effort, four to ten hands and feet can walk more doggies than just two.

2. Reselling Goods

Families accumulate a lot of clutter over the years. A good way to clear the chaos (and make some extra cash) is to sell unwanted items like children’s toys or clothing. Buyers are always on the lookout for nearly everything, either new or used. The great thing about this side hustle is that there are innumerable platforms on which a family can sell, including eBay, Google’s and Amazon’s Marketplaces, community notice boards and even garage or family street sales. Anything you can’t get rid of can go straight to Goodwill or charity drop-offs.

3. Lawn Maintenance

In colder areas of the country, it is not uncommon for neighborhood kids to work all year around — cutting grass in the summer and shoveling snow in the winter. Summer provides much more in the way of chargeable labor opportunities than winter, though. You either love to garden, weed, mow and rake, or you don’t. If you do, lawn maintenance work is a great alternative to working indoors or delivering in your car. Neighbors are always looking for outside work, and doing jobs near your home with a member of your family can be rewarding. If you really love tending to a garden, you should consider growing your own fruit and vegetables to sell at local markets.

4. Baking Business

Bake and make (money). The kitchen is the main meeting hub for many families, and it can be a place to channel a family’s creative side, too. Baking is a fun endeavor that can be done at the same time as you are preparing family meals. But as Home Jobs By MOM noted, “Anyone can bake a cake for a friend and get reimbursed; you are looking for a way to make a real profit that could truly benefit you and your family.” With that in mind, a bit of planning and some proper advertising on social media and around your community can turn enjoyable kitchen time into a decent side earner (or even a full-time job).

5. Room Rentals

If you are looking at a passive income stream as your side hustle, it doesn’t get much more passive than renting out a spare room. Of course, no one will want to rent a room from you if it looks like a war zone or if you, as a family of owners, are not the most considerate of “roommates.” Otherwise, many families are turning to room rentals to help with mortgages or added income, and it is a side hustle that can be a complete success when the whole family chips in to help with chores. Advertising throughout your community is an easy enough task, but so is listing your space on Airbnb. But do take into consideration that renting out a room in your house means your family will be living with a stranger.

