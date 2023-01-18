Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Side Gigs

This Company Will Pay You $1,500 To Go On 15 First Dates

Nicole Spector

By Nicole Spector

Beautiful couple on a romantic date in cafe.
zorandimzr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dating can be tiring, awkward and expensive. A 2022 survey by LendingTree found that when asked what they’d spend on a first date, daters said they’d spend an average of $91, tops. However, spending differs between the sexes: women would spend an average of $81 on a date at most, while men would spend an average of $104, at most, on a date.

See: Date Night on $25: 8 Activities To Do and Places To Go
Learn: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes
Discover: 4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime

More From Your Money: Choose a high-interest saving, checking, CD, or investing account from our list of top banks to start saving today.

But these first-date bills could all be left in the dust for one lucky dater. The fine jewelry company Shane Co. is offering to pay one lucky bachelor or bachelorette $1,500 to go on 15 first dates. 

To be eligible for the $1,500 for 15 first dates, candidates must be U.S citizens or permanent residents, single and able to secure 15 dates with 15 different people on their own over the course of five months.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The winner can find their date in whatever way they wish – via apps, through blind dates or by meeting the old-fashioned way, in person. One’s date can even be someone you’ve already met, so long as there’s romantic interest, and so long as the date isn’t a repeat person.

Take Our Poll: Are You In Favor of More Inflation Relief in 2023?

First-date locations can be anywhere — a romantic restaurant or a casual coffee shop, but each date must be documented with a photo and a brief worksheet describing the experience. Second dates are strongly encouraged but do not count against one’s 15 first date final count. 

“Who knows, maybe the winner will find their person throughout their journey and seal the deal with a Shane Co. engagement ring!” Shane Co. said in a news release. 

Apply to win the $1,500 for first date money here.  

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

Make Your Money Work Better for You

About the Author

Nicole Spector

Nicole Spector

Nicole Spector is a writer, editor, and author based in Los Angeles by way of Brooklyn. Her work has appeared in Vogue, the Atlantic, Vice, and The New Yorker. She's a frequent contributor to NBC News and Publishers Weekly. Her 2013 debut novel, "Fifty Shades of Dorian Gray" received laudatory blurbs from the likes of Fred Armisen and Ken Kalfus, and was published in the US, UK, France, and Russia — though nobody knows whatever happened with the Russian edition! She has an affinity for Twitter.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

1pximage