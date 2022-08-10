6 Ways You Can Use Your Home to Your Monetary Advantage

Home is where the heart is — but it’s also where the money is. Even as rents and mortgages soar, there are unique ways to make some extra cash off your living space.

A number of apps allow you to rent out parts of your abode as a potentially lucrative side gig, not unlike Airbnb for lodging. But unlike Airbnb, these options don’t require visitors to crash in your pad. Most rent in hourly blocks for various niche purposes.

Whether you have a pool, extra storage space, a yard or are just cleaning out your closets, here are some ways you can turn your extra room into riches.

One tip: Check with your home insurance agent to make sure you have the appropriate coverages before proceeding.

