12 Annoying Things the Rich Don’t Have to Do

turk_stock_photographer / iStock.com

Money may not directly buy happiness, but it can certainly buy conveniences that eliminate many of life’s little irritations. Here are twelve such annoyances that those in the higher echelons of wealth often avoid.

1. Wait in Long Lines

For the rich, queues at airports, upscale restaurants, or attractions are often bypassed. Services like private jet charters, VIP table bookings, and express passes at amusement parks often mean no waiting around.

2. Hunt for Deals and Discounts

Bargain hunting becomes optional. While many diligently wait for sales or cut out coupons, the rich can afford to buy what they want, precisely when they desire it, without the wait.

3. Regular Home Maintenance

Those chores like cleaning gutters or mowing the lawn? They often become someone else’s responsibility when you can hire a team to keep your estate flawless.

4. Deal with Bureaucracy Personally

Renewing licenses, managing bills, or handling taxes are tasks that the rich can delegate to personal assistants or professionals, sparing them much time and hassle.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

5. Use Public Transport During Peak Hours

The wealthy can sidestep the discomfort of crowded public transport by opting for private cars, chauffeurs, or even helicopters.

6. Fix Things Themselves

Why DIY when you can afford to hire experts? The rich often call in professionals for even the smallest of hitches, from tech glitches to minor home repairs.

7. Worry About Unexpected Expenses

Sudden financial surprises that can disrupt the budgets of most people are typically no sweat for the affluent. A car repair or home appliance breakdown? It’s covered without a blink.

8. Do Their Own Grocery Shopping

While some wealthy individuals might enjoy the occasional grocery store run, many have personal shoppers or services that deliver gourmet goods directly to their doors.

9. Manage Their Daily Schedules

Personal assistants and secretaries manage the minutiae of daily life, from booking appointments to ensuring no double-bookings, freeing up the rich to focus on bigger things.

10. Wait for Medical Appointments

Immediate access to top-tier medical professionals and even home visits are not uncommon perks for those with the means.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

11. Comparison Shop for Major Purchases

While many will visit multiple car dealerships or scour the internet for the best deal on a luxury item, the rich can often walk in and buy their desired item on the spot.

12. Settle for Less

Be it a reservation at a booked-out restaurant, tickets to a sold-out show, or a rare collector’s item, money often unlocks doors that remain closed for most.

While the rest of us might encounter these annoyances regularly, the wealthy have ways to streamline their lives and bypass many of the hassles we consider normal.

The old saying holds some truth: money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy convenience — and a lot of it.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.