‘401(K) Lady’ Jeanne Sutton: 4 Best Ways to Gift Money

imagedepotpro / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are you still searching for the perfect gift, especially for someone who seems to have everything? Jeanne Sutton, known as the “401(k) Lady,” recently offered some unique financial gift ideas via a YouTube video.

Here are her top four suggestions for gifting money in a meaningful way:

Gift of Financial Education

Knowledge is a priceless gift. Consider giving books or resources on personal finance. Topics range from getting out of debt to investing basics. You can also gift a finance class from renowned universities through platforms like edX, which offers a variety of free courses, or Coursera, where courses are free with a Plus membership.

Help With Monthly Debt Payments

If your loved one is struggling with debts like student loans, car loans, or credit card debt, consider contributing directly to their loan. This not only provides immediate financial relief but also helps them save on future interest payments.

College Savings Contributions

For those saving for college, many college savings plans offer a “Ugift” feature. This allows you to contribute directly to their 529 Savings Plan using a QR code. It’s an easy and free way to support their educational future.

Gifts That Teach Saving and Investing

Consider buying gifts that encourage financial literacy in kids. For example, a modern-day piggy bank ATM with a personal pin code, or savings bonds from the Treasury. You can also gift stock gift cards from websites like GiveAShare or Stockpile, which offer stocks from companies like Amazon and Disney. They even have gift cards for cryptocurrency.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Bonus Tip: Create a Personal 401(K) Savings Plan for a Child

Start a savings account for a child and promise to match 50% of whatever they save by the next Christmas. For instance, seed the account with $100 and if they save $100 by next Christmas, add $50 more. This encourages good savings habits throughout the year.

Bottom Line

These creative and thoughtful financial gifts can provide more than just temporary joy; they can offer lasting benefits and valuable life lessons. So, if you’re late in your holiday shopping, these ideas might be the perfect solution.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates