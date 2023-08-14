5 Key Signs You Are One of the ‘New Poor’ — and What to Do About It

The ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic have been vast, affecting not only our health but also the global economy. Many people who were previously stable, or even those on the cusp of elevating their financial status, are now finding themselves in a precarious position.

The World Bank Group has suggested that the crisis could catapult between 71 to 100 million people into extreme poverty, coining the term ‘new poor’. How do you know if you’re one of them, and more importantly, what can you do about it?

1. Urban Living with Shrinking Opportunities:

Sign: You used to enjoy the perks of city life, but with business shutdowns and job cuts, your urban living expenses are becoming untenable. Solution: Consider seeking remote work opportunities or freelancing platforms, given the digital transformation many companies are undergoing. If feasible, contemplate moving to a more affordable locale.

2. Changed Employment Landscape:

Sign: You’re a part of the 44% of the new poor who worked outside of agriculture, especially in sectors like manufacturing (7.3%) or construction (6.0%). While these jobs once seemed stable, the pandemic has shown their vulnerabilities. Solution: Upskill. Online courses offer a plethora of options to gain new skills or enhance existing ones. Sectors like tech or healthcare are emerging stronger post-pandemic and could offer more stable job opportunities.

3. You’re Highly Educated but Underemployed:

Sign: Despite having secondary or tertiary education, you’re unable to find work fitting your skill set, especially if you’re in urban areas. Solution: Consider pivoting to sectors where your skills can be applied differently. For example, an engineer might explore roles in tech startups or a consultant could transition into teaching or mentoring roles.

4. Income Loss despite Urban Residence:

Sign: According to surveys, 60.5% of urban households in places like Ethiopia reported an income loss due to COVID-19. If you’re part of this statistic, you might be one of the ‘new poor’. Solution: Tap into community resources. Local non-profits, churches, or other community groups might offer support during these times. Joining or creating mutual aid groups where neighbors support one another can also help bridge the gap.

5. Struggling in the Rural Economy:

Sign: Even though the ‘new poor’ are often considered an urban phenomenon, many in rural areas are also experiencing a decline in living standards. If you find your farming or family business yielding lesser income, you’re not alone. Solution: Explore online platforms to sell goods or produce directly to consumers. With many people now preferring to buy local, this could be an avenue to revitalize income. Government or NGO initiatives may also offer financial and operational support to rural businesses.

Being one of the ‘new poor’ isn’t just about reduced income. It’s about the shifting landscape of opportunities and the unexpected vulnerabilities that many previously overlooked.

The good news? With global awareness of this emerging class, resources, community initiatives, and new job sectors are opening up to cater specifically to their needs. Resilience and adaptability will be key.

