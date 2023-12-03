5 Key Signs You’ve Made It to the Top 1% Of Your State

SolStock / iStock.com

Achieving financial success and entering the top 1% of earners in your state is a significant milestone. It’s not just about a high income; it involves a combination of wealth accumulation, lifestyle, and financial security.

The amount of income varies from state to state, with Connecticut being the highest income threshold at $952,000 and West Virginia being the lowest at around $368,000 according to the data from VisualCapitalist.

When anything is 1% it signifies it’s rare, but if you happen to be getting close to achieving this type of milestone, then here are five key signs that indicate you’ve made it to this elite group:

Substantial Annual Income

One of the most obvious indicators of being in the top 1% is a substantial annual income. This figure varies from state to state, but generally, it means earning several hundred thousand dollars per year. This level of income not only covers living expenses comfortably but also allows for significant savings and investments.

Diverse and Robust Investment Portfolio

Being in the top 1% typically means having a diverse and robust investment portfolio. This includes investments in stocks, bonds, real estate, and possibly private equity or venture capital. A well-managed portfolio not only signifies wealth but also financial acumen and the ability to grow and preserve capital over time.

Debt-Free Lifestyle with Substantial Assets

Reaching the top 1% often means living a debt-free lifestyle. This doesn’t imply merely being free from bad debt like high-interest credit cards; it also includes having paid off mortgages and having no substantial loans. Additionally, it means owning significant assets outright, such as your home, vehicles, and other properties.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Ability to Afford Luxuries Without Financial Strain

Another sign of being in the top 1% is the ability to afford luxuries without financial strain. This can include high-end cars, luxury vacations, and expensive hobbies. What sets the 1% apart is the ability to indulge in these luxuries while still maintaining a solid financial foundation and not jeopardizing their financial security.

Significant Charitable Contributions

Often, those in the top 1% are notable for their philanthropic efforts. Being able to make significant charitable contributions or having a foundation for philanthropy is a hallmark of having excess wealth that can be used to give back to the community and causes that matter to you.

Achieving and maintaining a position in the top 1% requires more than just high earnings. It involves smart financial management, strategic investing, and a balanced approach to spending and saving. For many, it’s a testament to years of hard work, financial discipline, and a commitment to continuous growth and learning in the realms of personal finance and investment.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates