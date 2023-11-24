Advertiser Disclosure
7 Key Signs You’re Doing Better Financially Than Your Peers

By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Navigating the world of personal finance can be challenging, and often, it’s hard to gauge where we stand financially, especially in comparison to our peers. While it’s not a competition, recognizing signs that you’re doing well can provide a sense of accomplishment and motivation. Here are some key indicators that you might be doing better financially than your peers.

1. You Have a Solid Emergency Fund

One of the most significant indicators of financial health is having a robust emergency fund. If you’ve managed to save enough to cover at least three to six months of living expenses, you’re likely ahead of the curve. This fund acts as a buffer against unexpected events like job loss or medical emergencies, ensuring that such events don’t derail your financial stability.

2. You’re Free of High-Interest Debt

High-interest debt, like credit card debt, can be a major financial burden. If you’re free of this kind of debt, or you’re actively reducing it, you’re doing better than many. Being debt free means you’re not paying excessive interest, which allows you to allocate your resources to savings or investments.

3. You Contribute Regularly to Retirement

If you’re consistently contributing to a retirement account, such as a 401(k) or an IRA, you’re taking essential steps towards a secure future. Many people neglect retirement savings, especially in their younger years, so regular contributions are a positive sign of financial foresight.

4. You Have a Good Credit Score

A good credit score is a hallmark of financial health. It indicates that you manage your debts responsibly. Your credit score can significantly impact your ability to secure loans with favorable terms. If your credit score is above average, it’s a clear sign you’re managing your finances better than many.

5. You Live Within Your Means

Living within your means is a fundamental principle of good financial health. If you’re spending less than you earn, avoiding lifestyle inflation, and saving the difference, you’re on a solid financial path. This habit also suggests that you’re not succumbing to peer pressure to overspend.

6. You Have Financial Goals and a Plan

Having clear financial goals and a plan to achieve them sets you apart. Whether it’s saving for a house, investing in stocks, or planning for early retirement, having a roadmap for your financial future is a sign that you’re more financially savvy than most.

7. You’re Not Stressed About Money

Lastly, your emotional relationship with money is a telling sign. If you’re not constantly stressed about finances, it indicates you’re managing them well. Being in a position where money doesn’t dictate your everyday decisions or cause undue anxiety is a clear indicator of financial well-being.

The Bottom Line

Everyone’s financial journey is unique, and these signs are not one-size-fits-all. However, if you find that several of these indicators apply to you, it’s a strong sign you’re doing better financially than your peers. It’s important to use this realization not as a means for comparison but as motivation to continue on the path toward financial well-being.

