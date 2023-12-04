7 Most Expensive Failures of All Time

PixHouse / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Throughout history, there have been projects and ventures that have resulted in staggering financial losses. These failures serve as cautionary tales about the risks of ambitious undertakings. Here are seven of the most expensive failures of all time:

Concorde Airplane

The Concorde, a supersonic passenger airliner, was a marvel of engineering. However, its high operating costs and limited seating capacity (a maximum of 128 passengers) made it financially unsustainable. Its development costs, borne by the British and French governments, were estimated at £1.3 billion in 1976 (over £6 billion in today’s money). The fleet was retired in 2003 following a crash in 2000 and the downturn in air travel after 9/11.

The Solyndra Scandal

Solyndra, a solar panel manufacturer, became infamous for its financial collapse after receiving a $535 million U.S. government loan guarantee. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2011, an event that sparked widespread criticism about government investments in green technology.

The Terra Nova Oil Field Development

This offshore oil development project in Canada is considered one of the most expensive energy projects ever. It suffered from severe cost overruns and delays, with costs ballooning to several billions of dollars. Despite producing oil, it never lived up to its projected financial expectations.

New Coke

In 1985, The Coca-Cola Company made a bold move to replace its original formula with a new one, dubbed “New Coke.” The public response was overwhelmingly negative, and the company was forced to bring back the original formula (Coca-Cola Classic) within three months. The blunder is estimated to have cost the company tens of millions of dollars.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

The Eurotunnel

The Channel Tunnel, linking the UK and France, faced severe financial difficulties during its construction. Originally estimated to cost £4.7 billion, the final bill was over £9 billion. The project was plagued by financial problems and was bailed out by banks and governments.

The Spruce Goose

Designed by Howard Hughes, the H-4 Hercules (commonly known as the Spruce Goose) was the largest flying boat ever built. Despite being a technological marvel, it only flew once and cost an estimated $23 million to develop in the 1940s (equivalent to over $300 million today). The project was heavily criticized for its cost and impracticality.

The Edsel

Ford’s Edsel is often cited as one of the biggest product flops in history. Introduced in 1957, it was meant to be a new, innovative line of cars. However, due to its high price, unattractive styling, and poor marketing, it was discontinued just three years later, resulting in a loss of approximately $250 million (over $2 billion in today’s dollars).

These examples remind us that even the biggest companies and most ambitious projects are not immune to failure, and the costs of such failures can be monumental.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates