Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Plus 6 More Deals That Created Billionaires

From the dawn of the tech revolution to modern-day business ventures, the right deal at the right time can transform a modest entrepreneur into a billionaire virtually overnight.

While the stories of Bill Gates and Paul Allen’s Microsoft journey are well-known, there are many other game-changing deals that have created enormous wealth. Let’s explore some of these pivotal moments in the business world.

1. Bill Gates and Paul Allen: Microsoft’s IBM Deal

In 1980, IBM approached Microsoft for an operating system for its first personal computer. The genius of Microsoft’s deal was not just providing the OS (MS-DOS), but retaining the rights to license the software to other companies. This propelled Microsoft into industry dominance and made both Gates and Allen billionaires.

2. Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook’s Acquisition of Instagram

In 2012, Facebook acquired Instagram for $1 billion, a move that many deemed overpriced at the time. However, Instagram’s value skyrocketed, with estimates in 2018 suggesting it was worth over $100 billion. This astute acquisition significantly boosted Zuckerberg’s wealth.

3. Jeff Bezos: Amazon Web Services (AWS) Launch

While Amazon was already a giant in online retail, the introduction of AWS in 2006 was a game-changer. Providing cloud computing services to businesses, AWS quickly became a major profit driver for Amazon and fortified Bezos’s status as one of the world’s richest individuals.

4. Larry Page and Sergey Brin: Google’s AdWords Introduction

Google’s introduction of AdWords in 2000 became a revolutionary advertising tool for businesses worldwide. This pay-per-click system has generated billions in revenue and solidified both Page and Brin’s billionaire statuses.

5. Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia, and Nathan Blecharczyk: Airbnb’s Expansion to International Markets

Airbnb’s decision to expand globally was a turning point. Starting from a simple idea of renting out an air mattress in their apartment, by targeting international markets, the founders transformed Airbnb into a global powerhouse, creating billions in value.

6. Elon Musk: Tesla’s Electric Car Revolution

While Musk made a fortune with PayPal, it was his investment and leadership in Tesla that made him a centi-billionaire. The Model S launch in 2012 solidified Tesla’s position in the electric vehicle market, leading to massive gains in stock value over the following years.

7. Reed Hastings: Netflix’s Shift to Streaming

Netflix was once a mail-order DVD service. Its decision to pivot to streaming in 2007 revolutionized the entertainment industry. This bold move skyrocketed Netflix’s value and made Hastings a billionaire.

The stories of these entrepreneurs underscore a common theme: visionary thinking combined with seizing the right opportunities can lead to unimaginable success.

As the business landscape continues to evolve, it’s intriguing to ponder who the next game-changing billionaires will be and what deals will propel them to the top.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

