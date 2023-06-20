Advertiser Disclosure
5 Coins Worth Up to $2,000 Made After the Year 2000

3 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Group of old United states nickels stock photo
cudger / iStock.com

Most coins are worth their face value, but depending on their quality and rarity, they could be worth a lot more to an avid coin collector.

Keep your eyes peeled for these rare coins worth up to $2,000 (and sometimes more) minted after the year 2000.

2004-D Wisconsin State Quarter

The Wisconsin Quarter, minted in 2004, depicts a cow next to a leaf of corn and a cheese wheel. TikTok user CoinHub posted a video last September explaining what makes this coin unique and how to spot the differences.

According to CoinHub, there’s a high extra leaf on the corn, and one of these coins with a mint state of 66 recently sold for $2,530, but Rob Paulsen Coin noted that most prices range from $95 to $300.

2005-D 5C Speared Bison Jefferson Nickel

The U.S. Mint brought back the bison reverse design on the Jefferson nickel in 2005, but these coins had markings that made them worth more.

According to the Professional Coin Grading Service, a die gauge along the back of the bison was found on several of these nickels. Within a few days of this discovery, several coins sold for over $100.

These coins aren’t typically found in the best condition, but have sold for $495 on eBay recently.

2005-P-D-S Minnesota Quarter Doubled Die

You may need a magnifying glass to spot this error, but the state quarter for the “Land of 10,000 Lakes” has an extra spruce tree to the right of the state outline. According to The Spruce Crafts, some coins have sold for $100 to $200, while coins with a PCGS-graded Denver MS-67 sold for nearly $800 on eBay.

2008-W Silver Eagle Reverse of 2007

There are 47,000 uncirculated 2008-W American Eagle silver coins struck with an older reverse die used in 2007, according to Coin World. On the normal 2008 reverse, there’s a spur on the right side of the letter “u.” On the 2007 reverse, there’s no spur or downstroke.

Recently, two of these coins sold on eBay for over $1,000 each.

Presidential Dollar Errors

Since the release of the first Presidential Dollar — the Washington Dollar issued in 2007 — there have been errors with the lettering on the edge of these coins, reported The Spruce Crafts. The edge lettering is applied after the coin is struck. This is missing entirely on some coins, while the lettering was placed several times on others.

The Spruce Crafts suggested the value ranges from $50 to $3,000, depending on the President.

