5 Copper Coins Worth Money

The combination of “copper” and “penny” might not seem like the best formula for valuable coins considering that you can find higher denominations in gold and silver. But finding the right copper coin could make you a millionaire.

With few exceptions, copper coins in the U.S. mean one-cent pennies — and usually those featuring Abraham Lincoln. The most valuable Lincoln penny has a value above $2 million on the collectibles market, and many more are worth five or six figures.

The value in copper coins, as in all coins, is based partly on scarcity and partly on conditions. Rare coins that contain minting errors or other unique features tend to bring high prices, as do coins that are in mint or near-mint condition.

As The Spruce Crafts noted, many collectors of U.S. coins began with the Lincoln penny, and took most of them out of circulation. Because so many are out of circulation, you likely need to visit a dealer or auction to get examples of the highest quality and rarity. This scenario created high demand — and high prices.

Here’s a look at five copper coins that are worth a lot of money.

1943 Wheat Penny (Bronze Cent Strike)

The CoinValue website calls this the “rarest and most valuable wheat penny with an error.” It holds the record for the most expensive sale among wheat pennies at $1.7 million, though it is valued at $2.3 million in uncirculated mint condition. Most can be bought and sold for anywhere from $14,000 to $300,000.

1982-D Wheat Penny (Copper Small Date)

This is a rare coin for a couple of reasons. First, it contains errors involving numbers. Second, it was not supposed to be minted with copper in 1982, but there were “leftover copper planchets” that the U.S. Mint struck with zinc to create the error, according to CoinValue. Prices range from $10,000 to $30,000 and more.

1909-S VDB Lincoln Penny

In 1909, the U.S. Mint replaced the Indian Head penny with the Lincoln cent, according to The Spruce Crafts. Slightly less than 500,000 of these pennies were minted before the Treasury Department “demanded that the initials be removed,” — the initials of designer Victor David Brenner (VDB) between the two wheat stalks — which created heavy demand among collectors. This penny is currently valued at more than $117,000 in top condition.

1872 Indian Head Penny

Slightly more than 4 million of these were minted and most went into circulation. What makes certain coins of this date rare are their “exceptional condition,” according to The Spruce Crafts. Some of the more valuable examples are so well preserved you can still see the original bright red-copper color. These coins are valued at $126,500 in particularly excellent condition (the price listed is for a MS-67, or high mint state, example).

1969-S Lincoln Penny-Doubled Die Obverse

Here is another coin valued at $126,500 (at least, in MS-64 condition) — and most of that value is due to doubling on the date and lettering on the obverse. The errors were first discovered in 1970. The U.S. government at first believed these were counterfeit coins and began confiscating them, The Spruce Crafts noted. Five coins were confiscated and destroyed before they were acknowledged as genuine.

