Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

5 Copper Coins Worth Money

3 min Read
By Vance Cariaga
1968 and 1971 coins "In god we trust".
Ludovic Debono / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The combination of “copper” and “penny” might not seem like the best formula for valuable coins considering that you can find higher denominations in gold and silver. But finding the right copper coin could make you a millionaire.

With few exceptions, copper coins in the U.S. mean one-cent pennies — and usually those featuring Abraham Lincoln. The most valuable Lincoln penny has a value above $2 million on the collectibles market, and many more are worth five or six figures.

The value in copper coins, as in all coins, is based partly on scarcity and partly on conditions. Rare coins that contain minting errors or other unique features tend to bring high prices, as do coins that are in mint or near-mint condition.

As The Spruce Crafts noted, many collectors of U.S. coins began with the Lincoln penny, and took most of them out of circulation. Because so many are out of circulation, you likely need to visit a dealer or auction to get examples of the highest quality and rarity. This scenario created high demand — and high prices.

Here’s a look at five copper coins that are worth a lot of money.

1943 Wheat Penny (Bronze Cent Strike)

The CoinValue website calls this the “rarest and most valuable wheat penny with an error.” It holds the record for the most expensive sale among wheat pennies at $1.7 million, though it is valued at $2.3 million in uncirculated mint condition. Most can be bought and sold for anywhere from $14,000 to $300,000.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

1982-D Wheat Penny (Copper Small Date)

This is a rare coin for a couple of reasons. First, it contains errors involving numbers. Second, it was not supposed to be minted with copper in 1982, but there were “leftover copper planchets” that the U.S. Mint struck with zinc to create the error, according to CoinValue. Prices range from $10,000 to $30,000 and more.

1909-S VDB Lincoln Penny

In 1909, the U.S. Mint replaced the Indian Head penny with the Lincoln cent, according to The Spruce Crafts. Slightly less than 500,000 of these pennies were minted before the Treasury Department “demanded that the initials be removed,” — the initials of designer Victor David Brenner (VDB) between the two wheat stalks — which created heavy demand among collectors. This penny is currently valued at more than $117,000 in top condition.

1872 Indian Head Penny

Slightly more than 4 million of these were minted and most went into circulation. What makes certain coins of this date rare are their “exceptional condition,” according to The Spruce Crafts. Some of the more valuable examples are so well preserved you can still see the original bright red-copper color. These coins are valued at $126,500 in particularly excellent condition (the price listed is for a MS-67, or high mint state, example).

1969-S Lincoln Penny-Doubled Die Obverse

Here is another coin valued at $126,500 (at least, in MS-64 condition) — and most of that value is due to doubling on the date and lettering on the obverse. The errors were first discovered in 1970. The U.S. government at first believed these were counterfeit coins and began confiscating them, The Spruce Crafts noted. Five coins were confiscated and destroyed before they were acknowledged as genuine.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Wealth

Related Content

6 Rare Coins That Will Spike in Value in 2024

Wealth

6 Rare Coins That Will Spike in Value in 2024

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Net Worth for Millennials: How To Tell If You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Wealth

Net Worth for Millennials: How To Tell If You're Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett: Why I Paid Someone $60 Million for Their $2,500 Investment

Wealth

Warren Buffett: Why I Paid Someone $60 Million for Their $2,500 Investment

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Valuable Coin Collectors Can Better Budget To Increase Monetary Opportunities

Wealth

How Valuable Coin Collectors Can Better Budget To Increase Monetary Opportunities

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone: Passive Income Is the Key To Building Wealth — Here’s My No. 1 Tip

Wealth

Grant Cardone: Passive Income Is the Key To Building Wealth -- Here's My No. 1 Tip

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

4 Bills You Don’t Have To Pay If You’re Rich

Wealth

4 Bills You Don't Have To Pay If You're Rich

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

These 5 Rare Quarters From Over 20 Years Ago Are Worth a Ton Now

Wealth

These 5 Rare Quarters From Over 20 Years Ago Are Worth a Ton Now

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey Says Millionaires Are ‘Made, Not Born’ — 8 Common Traits of the Wealthy

Wealth

Dave Ramsey Says Millionaires Are 'Made, Not Born' -- 8 Common Traits of the Wealthy

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Reveals Two ‘Stupid’ Ways Most People Waste $15k Each Year

Wealth

Kevin O'Leary Reveals Two 'Stupid' Ways Most People Waste $15k Each Year

January 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran: Why I Live in a Mobile Home (and Why I Paid $1 Million for It)

Wealth

'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran: Why I Live in a Mobile Home (and Why I Paid $1 Million for It)

January 21, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: 6 Ways You Can Become a Millionaire While Earning an Average Salary

Wealth

Dave Ramsey: 6 Ways You Can Become a Millionaire While Earning an Average Salary

January 19, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs of a Millionaire: How To Tell You’ve Reached Wealth

Wealth

8 Key Signs of a Millionaire: How To Tell You've Reached Wealth

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Wealth

Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You're Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

4 Places Where Millionaires Invest Cash To Safeguard Their Wealth

Wealth

4 Places Where Millionaires Invest Cash To Safeguard Their Wealth

January 22, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 4 Things To Stop Buying That Are a Waste of Money

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: 4 Things To Stop Buying That Are a Waste of Money

January 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

10 Rare Roosevelt Dimes Worth a Lot of Money

Wealth

10 Rare Roosevelt Dimes Worth a Lot of Money

January 20, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!