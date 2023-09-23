Advertiser Disclosure
Dave Ramsey: The Real Reason He Saves Money and How You Can Get Into the Savings Habit

Dave Ramsey‘s radio show, best-selling books, and seminars have changed countless lives, helping people get out of debt and build wealth. At the core of his teachings is a simple philosophy about money–save it.

Why is saving so essential to Ramsey, and how can you cultivate a habit of saving in your life? Read on and find out the real reason Ramsey is committed to saving and how you can start building your cash cushion.

Why Dave Ramsey Saves Money

Ramsey’s journey with money began with personal failure. Early in his career, he experienced bankruptcy. That humbling experience was a turning point, encouraging him to practice fiscal discipline.  He also developed a greater compassion for those facing hardship.

Ramsey says his primary reason for saving money is so he can help others. During an episode of The Ramsey Show, he explained that he used to struggle with saving. Now, he focuses on doing what he can to propel others forward.

“I’m no longer weak at saving, but it wasn’t my natural default,” said Ramsey. “I had to intellectually decide to have an act of my will to save and invest. And really, what drove me to do that as a spender-giver is that I would have more to spend and give if I built more wealth. I can spend more and give more. And that’s my only reason for saving. It’s not because I just love saving money. I still don’t to this day.”

Steps to Cultivate the Savings Habit

If you’re inspired by Ramsey’s passion for savings and are wondering how to start your own savings journey, consider these steps:

Understand your ‘why. Just as Ramsey has a deep-rooted reason for saving money, it’s vital for you to find your own motivation. Maybe it’s to buy a home, fund your child’s education, or have a cushion in case of emergencies. Identifying your “why” will give your savings goal meaning and make it more attainable.

Start small. One of the common misconceptions is that you need to save large sums of money to make a difference. But even setting aside a small amount consistently can lead to significant savings over time. If you’re new to saving, start with a goal you know you can achieve.

Budget with purpose. Ramsey is a strong advocate for the zero-based budget, where every dollar has a purpose. Allocate a portion of your income to savings every month, treating it as a non-negotiable expense.

Automate savings. One of the easiest ways to ensure you stick to your savings goal is by automating the process. Set up an automatic transfer to your savings account each month. Over time, you’ll adjust to living on less, and your savings will grow without you even noticing.

Avoid debt. A cornerstone of Ramsey’s philosophy is his aversion to debt. By avoiding or paying off debts, especially those with high interest rates, you can free up more money to save. He is known for saying, “If you will live like no one else, later you can live like no one else.”

Stay inspired. Continuously educate yourself about personal finance. Listen to podcasts, read books, or attend workshops. Staying informed and motivated can make the journey more manageable and enjoyable.

Achieving Financial Peace

While Ramsey’s emphasis on savings might seem simple, the depth of the philosophy stems from his personal experiences and the transformative power of having financial peace. By understanding your reasons for saving, setting clear goals, and taking proactive steps, you can cultivate a savings habit that will set you on the path to a secure and fulfilling financial future.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

