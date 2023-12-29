Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

Funeral Fundraiser Scams and Other Street Scams You Need to Watch Out For

2 min Read
By Josephine Nesbit
Concerned young hispanic lady looking on smartphone screen having finance savings stolen from bank as money fraud result.
Pekic / Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently warned of a “despicable” scam targeting grieving families.

According to the FTC, imposters pretending to be from a funeral home are threatening families that funerals will be canceled if they don’t give them more money. The FTC says this is how you can spot and avoid the scam:

  • Don’t act immediately: Honest businesses will give you time to make a decision. If you feel pressured to pay or give out personal information, it’s likely a scam.
  • Call the funeral home: Use a phone number you know is real, not what the scammer sent you. The FTC says you can look it up on the General Price List you got from the funeral home.
  • Be aware of how scammers want you to pay: Scammers want quick payments that are difficult to track and get your money back. Never pay with a wire transfer, cryptocurrency or a gift card and never deposit a check and send money back to someone.

This isn’t the only funeral scam you need to watch out for.

In a video, YouTuber Videobob Moseley outlined a common scam wherein a well-dressed individual or a family stands out on the street corner with signs and attempts to collect money for their sick child’s treatment or funeral from passersby. In his video, Moseley said one way he can spot this scam is by saying he’s a wealthy donor and wants to make a video of them to get the word out.

“Someone who really needed the money to help their child in a time of need would jump all over that. They would accept your offer,” Moseley said in the video. “But I get the feeling that they’ll run away.”

Make Your Money Work Better for You

In most cases, the child or person they are claiming to collect money for to pay for a funeral doesn’t exist, Moseley said, and these scammers steal thousands of dollars from good-hearted people.

If you were a target or victim of a scam, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Wealth

Related Content

5 Life-Improving Things You Can Afford Once You Reach Upper Middle Class

Wealth

5 Life-Improving Things You Can Afford Once You Reach Upper Middle Class

December 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs You’ve Made It to the Upper Middle Class

Wealth

8 Key Signs You've Made It to the Upper Middle Class

December 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value — 7 More Worth Over $1,000

Wealth

This Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value -- 7 More Worth Over $1,000

December 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Money on That Poor and Rich People Don’t

Wealth

7 Things the Middle Class Spends Money on That Poor and Rich People Don't

December 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Generational Wealth: 5 Little-Known Ways To Build Your Family’s Future

Wealth

Generational Wealth: 5 Little-Known Ways To Build Your Family's Future

December 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

If You Find a Lincoln Penny With This Distinctive Mark, It Could Be Worth up to $60,000

Wealth

If You Find a Lincoln Penny With This Distinctive Mark, It Could Be Worth up to $60,000

December 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Where Do You Stand? Net Worth To Be in Upper, Middle & Lower Class

Wealth

Where Do You Stand? Net Worth To Be in Upper, Middle & Lower Class

December 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

‘Automatic Millionaire’ Author David Bach Shares His 3 Secrets to Financial Freedom

Wealth

'Automatic Millionaire' Author David Bach Shares His 3 Secrets to Financial Freedom

December 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

GOBankingRates

Wealth

6 Vintage Stamps That Are Worth a Fortune

December 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The American Dream Today: Attainable or Out of Reach?

Wealth

The American Dream Today: Attainable or Out of Reach?

December 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How to Go From Broke in Your 20s to a Millionaire in Your 30s

Wealth

How to Go From Broke in Your 20s to a Millionaire in Your 30s

December 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Billionaires Cuban, Musk and Buffett Thrive on This ‘Simple’ Advice — and You Can, Too

Wealth

Billionaires Cuban, Musk and Buffett Thrive on This 'Simple' Advice -- and You Can, Too

December 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

GOBankingRates

Wealth

9 Antiques Worth More Than You Think

December 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Buffalo Nickels Could Be Worth Thousands — How To Spot One

Wealth

Buffalo Nickels Could Be Worth Thousands -- How To Spot One

December 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

These 2 State Quarters Are Worth the Most Money — Do You Have $10,000 in Your Pocket Right Now?

Wealth

These 2 State Quarters Are Worth the Most Money -- Do You Have $10,000 in Your Pocket Right Now?

December 25, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

The Income You Need To Jump Into the Top 1% — And 5 Ways To Make It Happen

Wealth

The Income You Need To Jump Into the Top 1% -- And 5 Ways To Make It Happen

December 22, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!