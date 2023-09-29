Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

How This Baby Shower Gift Can Be the Foundation on Which To Build Generational Wealth

2 min Read
By Cindy Lamothe
Mother at home reviews finances on the laptop with baby in her lap.
Viktor Cvetkovic / Getty Images

Your typical baby shower is overflowing with an abundance of joy and laughter, as well as traditional gifts like adorable onesies and patterned baby blankets. According to Rolling Out, a new practice of opening a new bank account is gaining traction within the Black community, signifying economic prosperity and empowerment.

Here’s why an early bank account could be the perfect gift for welcoming new life.

Disrupt generational cycles

Gifting a bank account conveys more than a simple gesture — it’s a step towards breaking economic exclusion in the Black community, per Rolling out, and laying the groundwork for financial stability. It also underscores the value of strategic future planning.

The gift of a bank account for a newborn sends the message that: “You matter. I plan on investing in you.”

Growing money over time

Beginning a savings account from such an early age allows interest to grow with each deposit. It also serves as a way to promote financial literacy and the importance of financial responsibility from a young age. The younger the child is when you start saving, the longer that money has to earn compound interest.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

This isn’t a complicated gift, either. You can open a savings account for a baby either at an online bank, a traditional bank or a credit union.

Introduce key financial concepts

One of the greatest gifts you can give a child is the gift of education. Opening a bank account sets up a foundation for ongoing money talks about budgeting, interest rates, savings, and investing as they get older — all of which will foster their personal economic education into adulthood.

This kind of practice is a powerful investment in a child’s future, and a gift that will keep giving long into their life, promoting a lifetime of financial literacy.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Related Content

How Rich Celebrities Manage Their Wealth

Wealth

How Rich Celebrities Manage Their Wealth

September 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Self-Made Millionaire Reveals 5 Key Reasons He Doesn’t Own a Car

Wealth

Self-Made Millionaire Reveals 5 Key Reasons He Doesn't Own a Car

September 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

5 Money Moves To Make the Minute You Get a Raise

Wealth

5 Money Moves To Make the Minute You Get a Raise

September 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

10 Habits of Self-Made Millionaires That Could Make You Rich

Wealth

10 Habits of Self-Made Millionaires That Could Make You Rich

September 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Marriage Checklist: Financial Qualities To Look For in a Partner

Wealth

Marriage Checklist: Financial Qualities To Look For in a Partner

September 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Monks Kept an Ancient Secret About Money and Happiness – Here’s the No. 1 Thing You’re Getting Wrong

Wealth

Monks Kept an Ancient Secret About Money and Happiness - Here's the No. 1 Thing You're Getting Wrong

September 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: How To Overcome Financial Anxiety

Wealth

Dave Ramsey: How To Overcome Financial Anxiety

September 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Rule of 72: See How Long It Takes To Double Your Money When Investing

Wealth

Rule of 72: See How Long It Takes To Double Your Money When Investing

September 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

6 Ways To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Wealth

6 Ways To Become Rich on an Average Salary

September 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Everyday Ways Suze Orman Says You’re Wasting Money

Wealth

Everyday Ways Suze Orman Says You're Wasting Money

September 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

9 Ways To Become Rich on a Low Income

Wealth

9 Ways To Become Rich on a Low Income

September 28, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

Wealth

See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

September 27, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

How To Develop a Millionaire Mindset and Get Rich

Wealth

How To Develop a Millionaire Mindset and Get Rich

September 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

These Are the Cheapest Billionaires in the World Right Now

Wealth

These Are the Cheapest Billionaires in the World Right Now

September 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone: Here’s How Fast You Can Realistically Make Your First Million

Wealth

Grant Cardone: Here's How Fast You Can Realistically Make Your First Million

September 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners

Wealth

4 Terrible Purchases Made by the $2 Billion Powerball Winner, According to Financial Planners

September 26, 2023

2 min Read

Read more

Top Offer Picks

Protect and Secure Your Wealth With A Gold IRA

Goldco is dedicated to helping clients protect their financial future with precious metals.

Start Now

Get matched with a top-rated financial advisor in your area to review your retirement plan today!

Unlock Free Access to Top Financial Advisors Near You through WiserAdvisor's Matching!

Learn More

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money

Search For People, Property Records & Unclaimed Money with BeenVerified.

Learn More

Unlock $1,600+ in Savings with AARP

Become a member for only $12 your first year and receive a free gift. Membership gives you access to discounts, programs, and services from numerous trusted brands.

Learn More

Build A Real Estate Fortune With Arrived

Next-Gen Wealth Building: Invest in Real Estate Via Arrived.

Learn More

Build Your Credit By Paying Netflix

Grow Credit offers a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions and build your credit.

Learn More

Get Paid to Share Your Opinion

Get paid to answer surveys, watch videos, shop online, and more.

Learn More

Access Your Home Equity With No Monthly Payments Required

Get the cash you need now and repay the loan on your own terms later.

Learn More

Could This Be a Perfect Investment Strategy?

Over 750k Masterworks members are all asking themselves that very question right now after this art investing platform achieved 100% positive net returns on 14 exits.

Learn More

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!