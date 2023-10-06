How To Financially Prepare for a Career Change

filadendron / iStock.com

Embarking on a new career journey can be both exhilarating and intimidating. While the idea of pursuing your passion or finding better job opportunities can be invigorating, it’s essential to ensure you’re financially secure during the transition. Having a solid financial plan can alleviate the stress and uncertainty that often accompany such significant life changes. Here’s how you can best prepare yourself financially for a career shift.

Assess Your Current Financial Situation

Begin by taking a detailed look at your monthly expenses. Differentiate between essential outlays (such as housing, utilities, and groceries) and non-essential expenses (like entertainment and dining out). This will give you a clear idea of the minimum income you’ll need during your transition.

Evaluate Your Savings

Estimate the duration of your career transition and calculate how much you’ll need in savings to cover your living expenses during this time. Ideally, you should have at least three to six months’ worth of emergency funds set aside, especially if there’s a chance your new career might take a while to generate steady income.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Cut Down on Unnecessary Expenses

Now that you know your monthly expenses, create a strict budget to stick to during your transition. This may mean cutting down on dining out, pausing subscription services, or even downsizing your living situation temporarily. Limit any major purchases or financial commitments until you’re established in your new career. The less financial strain you have, the smoother your transition will be.

Boost Your Savings

Consider taking up freelance gigs, part-time work, or selling unneeded belongings to add to your savings. This not only provides a safety cushion but can also offer valuable experiences that might be relevant to your new career. While it’s tempting to spend extra cash, prioritizing your savings during this period will offer peace of mind and reduce financial stress during your career change.

Research and Understand Your New Career

Have a realistic understanding of your income potential in your new field. Will there be an initial period of reduced income? Are there startup costs associated with this career change? Knowing this information can help you plan accordingly. Some career changes may require additional training or certification. Ensure you account for these costs, both in terms of time and money, in your financial preparations.

Consider Health Insurance and Other Benefits

If you’re leaving a job with benefits such as health insurance, retirement contributions, or stock options, consider how you’ll address these in your new career. There might be a gap in coverage or a period when you need to self-fund these benefits. Look into joining a spouse’s health plan, seeking short-term insurance, or exploring marketplace options to ensure continuous coverage.

Have a Back-Up Plan

Even with meticulous planning, unforeseen challenges can arise. Whether it’s longer-than-expected job searches or unforeseen expenses, having a Plan B can be invaluable. This could be a temporary job in your previous field, leveraging other skills for freelance work, or tapping into a network that can offer short-term opportunities.

Establishing a Financial Plan

Changing careers is a big decision that requires careful planning and foresight, especially when it comes to your finances. By assessing your current situation, reducing expenses, bolstering savings, and understanding the financial landscape of your new career, you can make the transition smoother. Remember, preparing your finances now will pay off in the long run, letting you focus on thriving in your new career.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

