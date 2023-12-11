Humphrey Yang: Why It’s More Expensive To Be Poor

Liubomyr Vorona / iStock.com

In a society where wealth often correlates with quality of life, it seems counterintuitive to consider the idea that it’s more expensive to be poor. Yet, this is a reality faced by many. Financial YouTuber Humphrey Yang analyzed the costs of living for different income brackets. Here’s what he had to say about why it’s more expensive to be poor.

The Paradox of Poverty

During an episode of his show, Yang mentions a startling statistic from the Hamilton Project: low-income Americans spend over 82% of their income on necessities, primarily housing and food, compared to 78% for middle-income and 66% for high-income groups. This marginal difference significantly impacts financial stability, creating a foundation for wealth accumulation that is absent in lower-income brackets.

The Cost of Food in Food Deserts

One of the major expenses disproportionately affecting the poor is food. A stark comparison between small and large stores reveals a price difference of anywhere from 30% to 50%. Small stores, often the only option in low-income neighborhoods, charge considerably more than larger stores like Costco or Trader Joe’s. This phenomenon, known as a food desert, arises when affordable grocery options are unavailable within a convenient traveling distance, forcing residents to shop at more expensive local stores.

Housing: The High Cost of Rent

Housing is another significant expense, with landlords typically requiring first and last month’s rent plus a security deposit upfront. Renting a place for $800 a month means needing $2,400 in the bank just to secure housing. Additional costs, like laundromat fees for those without an in-unit laundry, add to the financial strain.

The Impact of Banking and Overdraft Fees

Banking, often perceived as a basic service, can be prohibitively expensive for the poor. Overdraft fees, which penalize account holders for negative balances, disproportionately affect those with minimal bank balances. In 2022 alone, banks made $9.9 billion from overdraft fees. Monthly service fees for maintaining an account further burden those with limited funds.

The Credit Industry and Regressive Taxes

Poor credit scores, common among those who come from disadvantaged backgrounds, result in higher APRs and difficulty securing loans. This leads to a reliance on predatory lending practices like payday loans, which offer immediate cash at exorbitant interest rates. Regressive taxes, such as flat fees on goods, also disproportionately affect the poor, taking a larger percentage of their income compared to wealthier individuals.

The Long-Term Effects of Poor Nutrition

Choosing cheaper, unhealthy food options out of necessity can lead to health issues like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. This results in higher healthcare costs in the long term, further entrenching the cycle of poverty.

Evolving Spending Trends

According to the Hamilton Project, lower-income households have reduced their consumption over the past 30 years, yet the proportion of their income spent on basic needs has increased. In contrast, higher-income groups spend more overall but a smaller portion of their income on basic needs.

The Bottom Line

This exploration into the paradox of poverty reveals a harsh reality: the poorer you are, the more expensive your life becomes. From food deserts to banking fees and regressive taxes, the challenges compound, making it increasingly difficult for low-income individuals to break out of the cycle of poverty. Understanding these dynamics is vital when addressing the systemic issues that perpetuate economic inequality.

