Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

I’m a Multimillionaire — 3 Ways I Maintain a Frugal Lifestyle To Stay That Way

3 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
woman hand putting money coin into piggy for saving money wealth and financial concept.
Nattakorn Maneerat / Getty Images

In spite of stereotypes of “old money” hoarding wealth in the U.S., only 21% of millionaires in the U.S. inherited money to achieve their status. Of those, only 3% inherited $1 million or more and 16% inherited less than $100,000, according to Ramsey Solutions’ National Study of Millionaires.

The 2022 Survey of Consumer Finances revealed that the average American household has a net worth exceeding $1 million, indicating that this level of income and savings isn’t quite the accomplishment it used to be in light of inflation.

Becoming a millionaire remains a notable accomplishment, but the real secret to wealth is holding on to that money.

Rachel Rodgers — founder and CEO of Hello Seven as well as author of the book “We Should All Be Millionaires” — shared three aspects of her life where she remains incredibly frugal with CNBC.

Family Vacations

Recent trends point toward spending money on experiences, not items. But that doesn’t mean you have to bust your budget planning the perfect getaway, according to Rodgers. “I’ve learned that a higher price tag doesn’t always mean more fun,” she wrote.

To save money, steer clear of tourist traps. Look for off-the-beaten path vacation rentals and places to eat and play like the locals.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Everyday Clothes

It’s important to look your best, with well-tailored outfits, if you’re attending a business meeting or networking event. The adage of dressing for the job you want still rings true. Rodgers noted, “When I’m in a business setting, I want to look and feel like a million bucks, and will shop accordingly.”

But on her days off, she cuddles up in Target sweats and binges Netflix. Pricier clothes might last longer, which is important in a business setting. Just make sure you’re paying extra for the quality, not the brand name.

For everyday wear, jeans or sweats and T-shirts only get more comfortable as they get older and well-worn.

Your Time

“To me, frugality is about being intentional, starting with how I spend my time,” Rodgers wrote. Before saying yes to a meeting, invitation, or any other commitment, Rodgers wrote that she evaluates it based on the money, energy, time, or joy it will bring her.

This decision led her to declining 99% of requests for her time, making it that much more meaningful when she says, “Yes.”

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Learn More About Wealth

Related Content

‘Go Make Some Stinkin’ Money’: Dave Ramsey on Building Wealth on $50K a Year

Wealth

'Go Make Some Stinkin' Money': Dave Ramsey on Building Wealth on $50K a Year

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 New Things Rich People Are Saving Money on To Avoid Becoming Poor

Wealth

5 New Things Rich People Are Saving Money on To Avoid Becoming Poor

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Where Do the Rich Get Their Money? Exploring Their Key Income Streams

Wealth

Where Do the Rich Get Their Money? Exploring Their Key Income Streams

January 25, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh: 25 Books Aspiring Millionaires Must Read

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh: 25 Books Aspiring Millionaires Must Read

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

9 Steps Middle Class Couples Must Take To Build Wealth in 2024

Wealth

9 Steps Middle Class Couples Must Take To Build Wealth in 2024

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Ramit Sethi Says These 7 Money Habits Keep You From Building Wealth

Wealth

Ramit Sethi Says These 7 Money Habits Keep You From Building Wealth

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

4 Money Moves the Ultra-Rich Will Be Making in 2024

Wealth

4 Money Moves the Ultra-Rich Will Be Making in 2024

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Power of Compound Interest: Secrets to Long-Term Wealth Building

Wealth

The Power of Compound Interest: Secrets to Long-Term Wealth Building

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don’t

Wealth

8 Things the Rich Spend Money on That Poor and Middle Class People Don't

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Generational Wealth: No Matter Your Age, Expert Says Building a Blueprint Is Possible

Wealth

Generational Wealth: No Matter Your Age, Expert Says Building a Blueprint Is Possible

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Splurges That Are Worth the Money When You Make Your First $1 Million

Wealth

7 Splurges That Are Worth the Money When You Make Your First $1 Million

January 23, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

The Rule of Three: How This Simple Formula Can Lead to a Wealthier Life

Wealth

The Rule of Three: How This Simple Formula Can Lead to a Wealthier Life

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: You Won’t Regret Making These 6 Money Decisions

Wealth

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: You Won't Regret Making These 6 Money Decisions

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Can Passive Income Make You a Millionaire?

Wealth

Can Passive Income Make You a Millionaire?

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Are You the Next Buffett or Cuban? 6 Signs You Could Become Richer Than You Expect

Wealth

Are You the Next Buffett or Cuban? 6 Signs You Could Become Richer Than You Expect

January 24, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

Wealth

7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

January 26, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!