Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Wealth

Joy on a Budget: The Cost of Happiness in 25 US Cities

2 min Read
By Sean Fisher, AI Editor

Is the pursuit of happiness achievable through wealth? According to a study by Purdue University, the answer is yes, but with a caveat. The study explored the necessary income for happiness and the relationship between happiness and increasing income levels.

GOBankingRates utilized the study’s findings to estimate the income required for happiness in 25 major American cities. The researchers at Purdue concluded that, on a global scale, an individual needs an income between $60,000 and $75,000 for emotional well-being and $95,000 for life evaluation. For North America, the ideal income for life satisfaction is pegged at $105,000. This figure serves as the benchmark for the “salary needed to be happy” category in this analysis.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Happiness: $95,340
  • Life Evaluation: $86,260
  • Emotional Well-Being: $54,480-$68,100

Atlanta, Georgia

  • Happiness: $114,870
  • Life Evaluation: $103,930
  • Emotional Well-Being: $65,640-$82,050

Austin, Texas

  • Happiness: $135,870
  • Life Evaluation: $122,930
  • Emotional Well-Being: $77,640-$97,050

Boston, Massachusetts

  • Happiness: $161,070
  • Life Evaluation: $145,730
  • Emotional Well-Being: $92,040-$115,050

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Happiness: $104,685
  • Life Evaluation: $94,715
  • Emotional Well-Being: $59,820-$74,775

Chicago, Illinois

  • Happiness: $112,770
  • Life Evaluation: $102,030
  • Emotional Well-Being: $64,440-$80,550

Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Happiness: $113,715
  • Life Evaluation: $102,030
  • Emotional Well-Being: $64,440-$80,550

Columbus, Ohio

  • Happiness: $90,720
  • Life Evaluation: $82,080
  • Emotional Well-Being: $51,840-$64,800

Dallas, Texas

  • Happiness: $106,050
  • Life Evaluation: $95,950
  • Emotional Well-Being: $60,600-$75,750

Denver, Colorado

  • Happiness: $134,190
  • Life Evaluation: $121,410
  • Emotional Well-Being: $76,680-$95,850

El Paso, Texas

  • Happiness: $86,100
  • Life Evaluation: $77,900
  • Emotional Well-Being: $49,200-$61,500
Make Your Money Work Better for You

Fort Worth, Texas

  • Happiness: $105,210
  • Life Evaluation: $95,190
  • Emotional Well-Being: $60,120-$75,150

Fresno, California

  • Happiness: $108,465
  • Life Evaluation: $98,135
  • Emotional Well-Being: $61,980-$77,475

Houston, Texas

  • Happiness: $100,275
  • Life Evaluation: $90,725
  • Emotional Well-Being: $57,300-$71,625

Indianapolis, Indiana

  • Happiness: $92,295
  • Life Evaluation: $83,505
  • Emotional Well-Being: $52,740-$65,925

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Happiness: $98,910
  • Life Evaluation: $89,490
  • Emotional Well-Being: $56,520-$70,650

Kansas City, Missouri

  • Happiness: $92,295
  • Life Evaluation: $83,505
  • Emotional Well-Being: $52,740-$65,925

Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Happiness: $116,550
  • Life Evaluation: $105,450
  • Emotional Well-Being: $66,600-$83,250

Long Beach, California

  • Happiness: $167,055
  • Life Evaluation: $151,145
  • Emotional Well-Being: $95,460-$119,325

Los Angeles, California

  • Happiness: $185,010
  • Life Evaluation: $167,390
  • Emotional Well-Being: $105,720-$132,150

Louisville, Kentucky

  • Happiness: $94,185
  • Life Evaluation: $85,215
  • Emotional Well-Being: $53,820-$67,275

Memphis, Tennessee

  • Happiness: $81,375
  • Life Evaluation: $73,625
  • Emotional Well-Being: $46,500-$58,125

Mesa, Arizona

  • Happiness: $113,820
  • Life Evaluation: $102,980
  • Emotional Well-Being: $65,040-$81,300

Miami, Florida

  • Happiness: $128,520
  • Life Evaluation: $116,280
  • Emotional Well-Being: $73,440-$91,800

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • Happiness: $88,935
  • Life Evaluation: $80,465
  • Emotional Well-Being: $50,820-$63,525

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

More From GOBankingRates

Learn More About Wealth

Related Content

These 11 Rare Coins Sold for Over $1 Million

Wealth

These 11 Rare Coins Sold for Over $1 Million

February 16, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

6 Things the Upper Middle Class Spends Money on That the Middle Class Can’t Afford

Wealth

6 Things the Upper Middle Class Spends Money on That the Middle Class Can't Afford

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

8 Key Signs You’ve Made It to the Upper Middle Class

Wealth

8 Key Signs You've Made It to the Upper Middle Class

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

The Wealth Triangle Rule: 3 Sides of Financial Success

Wealth

The Wealth Triangle Rule: 3 Sides of Financial Success

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

Wealth

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Net Worth for Retirees: How To Tell If You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Wealth

Net Worth for Retirees: How To Tell If You're Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

6 Reasons Why Billionaires Like Jeff Bezos Move

Wealth

6 Reasons Why Billionaires Like Jeff Bezos Move

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Feeling Richer? How Rising Stocks and Home Prices Impact Your Net Worth

Wealth

Feeling Richer? How Rising Stocks and Home Prices Impact Your Net Worth

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Dave Ramsey: Forget Being Rich – Do These 8 Things to Become Wealthy Instead

Wealth

Dave Ramsey: Forget Being Rich - Do These 8 Things to Become Wealthy Instead

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran: Why I Live in a Mobile Home (and Why I Paid $1 Million for It)

Wealth

'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran: Why I Live in a Mobile Home (and Why I Paid $1 Million for It)

February 15, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

8 Ways You Can Go From Broke to Rich in 2024

Wealth

8 Ways You Can Go From Broke to Rich in 2024

February 14, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’ve Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

Wealth

8 Signs You've Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

February 14, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

How Much of Your Taxes Goes Towards Politicians’ Paychecks?

Wealth

How Much of Your Taxes Goes Towards Politicians' Paychecks?

February 14, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

Why You Need To Look at Every Penny from 2009-2023 (Hint: Some are Worth $1,000 or More)

Wealth

Why You Need To Look at Every Penny from 2009-2023 (Hint: Some are Worth $1,000 or More)

February 13, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

The 1933 Gold Coin That’s Illegal To Own & 4 Other Strange Gold Investing Rules

Wealth

The 1933 Gold Coin That's Illegal To Own & 4 Other Strange Gold Investing Rules

February 14, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

I’m Part of the Upper Middle Class: Here’s What My Finances Look Like

Wealth

I'm Part of the Upper Middle Class: Here's What My Finances Look Like

February 13, 2024

2 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!