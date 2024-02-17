Joy on a Budget: The Cost of Happiness in 25 US Cities
Is the pursuit of happiness achievable through wealth? According to a study by Purdue University, the answer is yes, but with a caveat. The study explored the necessary income for happiness and the relationship between happiness and increasing income levels.
GOBankingRates utilized the study’s findings to estimate the income required for happiness in 25 major American cities. The researchers at Purdue concluded that, on a global scale, an individual needs an income between $60,000 and $75,000 for emotional well-being and $95,000 for life evaluation. For North America, the ideal income for life satisfaction is pegged at $105,000. This figure serves as the benchmark for the “salary needed to be happy” category in this analysis.
Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Happiness: $95,340
- Life Evaluation: $86,260
- Emotional Well-Being: $54,480-$68,100
Atlanta, Georgia
- Happiness: $114,870
- Life Evaluation: $103,930
- Emotional Well-Being: $65,640-$82,050
Austin, Texas
- Happiness: $135,870
- Life Evaluation: $122,930
- Emotional Well-Being: $77,640-$97,050
Boston, Massachusetts
- Happiness: $161,070
- Life Evaluation: $145,730
- Emotional Well-Being: $92,040-$115,050
Charlotte, North Carolina
- Happiness: $104,685
- Life Evaluation: $94,715
- Emotional Well-Being: $59,820-$74,775
Chicago, Illinois
- Happiness: $112,770
- Life Evaluation: $102,030
- Emotional Well-Being: $64,440-$80,550
Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Happiness: $113,715
- Life Evaluation: $102,030
- Emotional Well-Being: $64,440-$80,550
Columbus, Ohio
- Happiness: $90,720
- Life Evaluation: $82,080
- Emotional Well-Being: $51,840-$64,800
Dallas, Texas
- Happiness: $106,050
- Life Evaluation: $95,950
- Emotional Well-Being: $60,600-$75,750
Denver, Colorado
- Happiness: $134,190
- Life Evaluation: $121,410
- Emotional Well-Being: $76,680-$95,850
El Paso, Texas
- Happiness: $86,100
- Life Evaluation: $77,900
- Emotional Well-Being: $49,200-$61,500
Fort Worth, Texas
- Happiness: $105,210
- Life Evaluation: $95,190
- Emotional Well-Being: $60,120-$75,150
Fresno, California
- Happiness: $108,465
- Life Evaluation: $98,135
- Emotional Well-Being: $61,980-$77,475
Houston, Texas
- Happiness: $100,275
- Life Evaluation: $90,725
- Emotional Well-Being: $57,300-$71,625
Indianapolis, Indiana
- Happiness: $92,295
- Life Evaluation: $83,505
- Emotional Well-Being: $52,740-$65,925
Jacksonville, Florida
- Happiness: $98,910
- Life Evaluation: $89,490
- Emotional Well-Being: $56,520-$70,650
Kansas City, Missouri
- Happiness: $92,295
- Life Evaluation: $83,505
- Emotional Well-Being: $52,740-$65,925
Las Vegas, Nevada
- Happiness: $116,550
- Life Evaluation: $105,450
- Emotional Well-Being: $66,600-$83,250
Long Beach, California
- Happiness: $167,055
- Life Evaluation: $151,145
- Emotional Well-Being: $95,460-$119,325
Los Angeles, California
- Happiness: $185,010
- Life Evaluation: $167,390
- Emotional Well-Being: $105,720-$132,150
Louisville, Kentucky
- Happiness: $94,185
- Life Evaluation: $85,215
- Emotional Well-Being: $53,820-$67,275
Memphis, Tennessee
- Happiness: $81,375
- Life Evaluation: $73,625
- Emotional Well-Being: $46,500-$58,125
Mesa, Arizona
- Happiness: $113,820
- Life Evaluation: $102,980
- Emotional Well-Being: $65,040-$81,300
Miami, Florida
- Happiness: $128,520
- Life Evaluation: $116,280
- Emotional Well-Being: $73,440-$91,800
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Happiness: $88,935
- Life Evaluation: $80,465
- Emotional Well-Being: $50,820-$63,525
