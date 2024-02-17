Joy on a Budget: The Cost of Happiness in 25 US Cities

Is the pursuit of happiness achievable through wealth? According to a study by Purdue University, the answer is yes, but with a caveat. The study explored the necessary income for happiness and the relationship between happiness and increasing income levels.

GOBankingRates utilized the study’s findings to estimate the income required for happiness in 25 major American cities. The researchers at Purdue concluded that, on a global scale, an individual needs an income between $60,000 and $75,000 for emotional well-being and $95,000 for life evaluation. For North America, the ideal income for life satisfaction is pegged at $105,000. This figure serves as the benchmark for the “salary needed to be happy” category in this analysis.