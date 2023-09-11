10 Key Signs of a Bad Personal Finance Influencer

Alessandro Biascioli / iStock.com

Social media makes it easy for anyone with a smartphone to have a platform. While this shift has empowered many to take control of their finances, the world of personal finance influencers is not devoid of bad apples.

It’s essential to identify which influencers have your best interests at heart and which ones may lead you astray. Here are key signs that a personal finance influencer might not be as trustworthy as they seem.

One-Size-Fits-All Approach

Personal finance is just that–personal. What works for one individual might not work for another. If an influencer constantly touts one solution for all financial woes, be skeptical. A knowledgeable influencer acknowledges the diverse financial circumstances of their audience.

Promotion Overload

It’s common for influencers to have sponsored content. However, if every post or video seems to be pushing a product, service, or investment without thorough research or disclosure, it might be more about the paycheck than your financial well-being.

Lack of Transparency

A trustworthy influencer is open about their successes and failures. If someone only talks about their financial wins and never their missteps, they might not be providing a full, genuine picture. Everyone makes mistakes, and often, there’s more to learn from failures than successes.

Too Good to Be True

If an influencer is always boasting about making quick cash, doubling investments overnight, or other get-rich-quick schemes, exercise caution. Sound financial advice is often rooted in patience, discipline, and long-term strategies.

No Credentials or Overstated Qualifications

While formal education isn’t the only indicator of expertise, it’s worth noting an influencer’s background. Be wary of those who falsely claim certifications or exaggerate their qualifications. A reliable influencer is honest about their credentials and their limits.

Avoidance of Complex Topics

Personal finance isn’t always straightforward. From taxes to investments, there are intricate topics that require a deeper dive. If an influencer constantly avoids these or oversimplifies them to the point of inaccuracy, they might not be the best source of advice.

Pressure Tactics

If there’s a constant push to “act now” or “buy today,” take a step back. Sound financial decisions are rarely made under duress. A genuine influencer educates and informs, rather than pressuring their audience to make hasty choices.

Lack of Diverse Perspectives

The world of personal finance is vast and varied, with experts specializing in different fields, from real estate to stock markets. If an influencer seems dismissive of other expert opinions or is unwilling to engage with different viewpoints, it’s a red flag. The best influencers often collaborate with or learn from others to provide a holistic view.

Negative Audience Feedback

Don’t just focus on the influencer; look at their community. If the comments section is filled with valid criticisms, unanswered questions, or followers pointing out inconsistencies, take note. The feedback from followers can provide invaluable insights into the influencer’s credibility.

No Evidence of Personal Application

If an influencer gives advice but never shows any evidence of applying it to their own life, it’s a cause for concern. It’s easy to talk the talk, but walking the walk is where credibility shines.

Be Careful About Where You Get Financial Advice

In the digital age, where influencers abound, discernment is crucial. As with any advice, especially that which concerns your finances, it’s essential to apply critical thinking. Make sure to consult professionals when necessary. Remember, your financial journey is unique, and while it’s great to have guidance, always ensure it’s coming from a trustworthy source.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

