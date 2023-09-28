Advertiser Disclosure
Marriage Checklist: Financial Qualities To Look For in a Partner

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Cropped shot of an affectionate young couple going through paperwork while doing their budget at home.
PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When choosing a life partner, compatibility extends far beyond shared interests and attraction. Among the most crucial elements to consider are financial qualities, as they significantly impact the stability and harmony of a marriage.

It’s important to make sure you and your significant other are on the same page. Here’s a checklist of financial qualities to look for in a potential spouse.

Financially Responsible

Look for someone who knows how to handle their money, doesn’t spend more than they earn, and pays their bills on time. This will help make your life together more stable and stress-free.

Pay close attention to how your potential partner deals with debt. Look for someone who is actively paying off what they owe and makes smart choices about borrowing.

Honest

Find a partner who is open about money matters. This person should be willing to talk about their debts, savings, and spending habits. This openness builds trust and helps avoid money surprises down the road.

Good With Budgets

Being able to manage a budget is a big plus. It means they know how to balance what comes in with what goes out, which is key for reaching shared goals and avoiding money worries.

Saves Money

A partner who understands the importance of saving money is a keeper. Whether it’s saving for emergencies, big purchases, or fun activities, this habit contributes to a secure future.

Shares Your Money Goals

Make sure your partner agrees with your financial dreams and values, whether it’s buying a house, investing, traveling, or planning for retirement. When you both want the same things, it’s easier to work together and avoid disagreements.

Stable Income

It’s not about finding someone wealthy, but someone with a stable income or a steady job is important. This helps make sure your household has the financial support it needs.

Knows a Bit About Investing

A partner who knows the basics of investing, or is willing to learn, is a bonus. Growing your money through smart investments can help in the long run.

Generous and Giving

It’s nice to find a partner who enjoys helping others and supports causes you both care about. This shared value can bring a lot of joy to your relationship.

Stays Calm During a Crisis

Life throws curveballs, and financial challenges will happen. A partner who stays calm and works with you to solve problems can make those tough times a lot easier.

The Bottom Line

Finding a partner with these money smarts will make it easier to build a happy and secure life together. Talking openly, agreeing on goals, and being responsible with money are the building blocks of a strong financial relationship.

Editor’s note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates’ editorial team.

