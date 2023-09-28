5 Money Moves To Make the Minute You Get a Raise

Hispanolistic / iStock.com

Receiving a raise is always a cause for celebration. It’s a tangible recognition of your hard work, dedication, and contribution to your company.

However, once the initial excitement subsides, it’s important to think strategically about how to use your increased income to improve your financial health. Whether you’re looking to bolster your savings, invest for the future, or enjoy your life in the present, here are five smart money moves to make as soon as you get a raise.

Reassess Your Budget

A raise is a recognition of your hard work and dedication. It’s OK to celebrate but do so wisely. Avoid extravagant expenses and instead opt for a modest treat. Remember that this increase is not just a one-time bonus, but a long-term addition to your earnings.

A raise is an excellent time to revisit your budget. With additional income, allocate portions to various categories such as essentials, savings, and discretionary spending. By redistributing your increased income thoughtfully, you foster a balance between enjoying the present and preparing for the future.

Set Specific Savings Goals

Creating specific savings goals can be a motivational and effective way to allocate your increased income. Whether it’s saving for a down payment on a house, a dream vacation, or starting a business, having clear objectives can help you stay disciplined and make the most of your raise. Automate transfers to designated savings accounts to ensure consistency and progress toward your goals.

Boost Your Emergency Fund

An emergency fund is a financial safety net for unexpected expenses like medical bills or car repairs. Financial advisors generally recommend having three to six months’ worth of living expenses saved up. If your emergency fund isn’t at this level yet, consider using part of your raise to bolster it, providing you with greater financial security.

Increase Retirement Contributions

Your future self will thank you for this. If possible, increase your contributions to your retirement savings account. By doing this, you’re not only saving more but also maximizing the compounding growth of your investments over time, paving the way for a more comfortable retirement.

Pay Down Debt

If you have high-interest debt, like credit card balances or personal loans, allocating a portion of your raise to pay it down can be a smart move. Reducing debt decreases the amount of interest you pay over time, freeing up more of your money for other financial goals.

Balancing Act: Enjoy Now, Save for Later

Remember, it’s important to strike a balance. While it’s essential to be responsible, it’s also OK to use a portion of your raise to enjoy life now. Maybe that means dining at your favorite restaurant, taking a weekend getaway, or pursuing a hobby you love. Enjoying the fruits of your labor is part of a well-rounded financial plan.

A raise is not just a win; it’s an opportunity to reassess and reorganize your financial landscape. By thoughtfully allocating the additional income, you can build a more secure and enjoyable future. Balancing between saving, investing, paying down debt, and spending ensures that you are not only preparing for the future but also living a fulfilling life in the present.

